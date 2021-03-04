Virgin Media hits download record on Call of Duty: Warzone release day

Share



Virgin Media recorded its biggest data download day ever last week – the same day as the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update was released.

Download traffic on Virgin Media’s network reached new record levels on Thursday 25 February as gamers nationwide rushed to download the latest update of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Over the course of just one 24 hour period, the average user consumed 20.77GB of data, nearly 3.5GB more than the already record-breaking daily average of 2020.

The news comes as the UK approaches the one year anniversary of the first lockdown, and reveals that the nation’s appetite for data is continuing to grow, with customers now using their broadband more intensively than ever.

New analysis of more than five million Virgin Media broadband customers across January and February reveals a marked shift in behaviour, with weekday afternoons becoming the busiest time of day for upstream traffic for the first time ever.

Upstream traffic – generated through activities such as video calling, sending emails and uploading documents – has increased during weekday afternoons faster than at any other time of day. The peak period for people sending data is now between 2pm and 4pm, a core period for many remote workers and home learners, and represents a shift away from the long-established pattern of evenings being the busiest time on the network.

During this new afternoon peak period, upstream traffic has increased three-fold on pre-pandemic levels and is up 35% on the first lockdown, suggesting households across the country are better set up to embrace flexible working and home learning compared with the first lockdown.

Coinciding with the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update, Virgin Media records its busiest day on record on February 25th

The nation is burning through more data than ever, spending more time online during the afternoon and staying logged on late into the evening

In lockdown three, when schools were closed, customers downloaded 3.1GB more data per day compared to the first lockdown, with afternoons becoming the busiest time of day

Shifts in online habits suggest that the nation has embraced home working and learning even more than during the first lockdown

With upload traffic growing rapidly while traditional voice calls – which saw an initial surge during the first lockdown before quickly returning to normal – remaining steady, the data suggests households are embracing video calls to stay connected.

Download traffic has increased during the third national lockdown, too. Throughout January and February, as schools were closed and temperatures plummeted, customers downloaded an extra 7.4GB of data per day when compared to the same time last year before lockdown measures were put in place. That’s enough extra data to download all eight episodes of Bridgerton in HD each day and means customers are now using 3.1GB more data each day than during the first lockdown peak.

Says Jeanie York, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Virgin Media:

“Our network is carrying more data than ever as consumers continue to adapt and embrace new technology that helps them work, learn, socialise and stay entertained from home.

“We’re committed to keeping up with demand and helping our customers stay connected at a time when our ultrafast and reliable services have never been more important to millions of people’s lives.”

The news follows analysis released by Virgin Media in December, which showed that data usage in 2020 on the operator’s network was at its highest ever level. Throughout the year, customers consumed a record-breaking amount of data, tuned into more TV, and spent longer on the phone.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...