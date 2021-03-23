Twitch sees rise in Formula 1 streamers

Share



As demonstrated by the hotly anticipated launch of season 3 of F1 Netflix show Drive to Survive (pictured above), we’re seeing yet another craze for motor racing during the pandemic.

Live-streaming service Twitch is no exception, having witnessed rapid growth in its racing car content as some of the biggest F1 drivers and other motorsport streamers use the service to engage and connect with fans.

Over the past few months alone, Twitch – which reaches an average of 2.5 million people at any one time – has recorded a 115% increase in the number of hours broadcast of the three biggest sim-racing games (F1 2020, iRacing, and Assetto Corso) to 219k with monthly hours watched increasing by 94% to 3.2 million in the same time period (August 2020-January 2021).

Big F1 names who have been streaming on Twitch include Lando Norris, Romain Grosjean and George Russell. There’s a fuller list of some of the drivers and other popular motorsport streamers below.

F1 and other motorsports streamers on Twitch:

Lando Norris (British) (775k followers) Lando Norris is a regular Twitch streamer, who streams a range of games including Call of Duty and Minecraft. He recently headlined the Twitch Rivals Minecraft invitational and even shaved his hair off for charity last April on the service. Other cool streams also include a racing helmet painting stream and a drum lesson! Romain Grosjean (French) (86.5k followers) French driver Romain Grosjean streams a mix of racing and just chatting content. He recently held a press conference on his Twitch channel where he talked about his season and the events in more detail. George Russell (British) (181k followers) British racing driver George Russell currently streams F1 2020 games or just chatting videos where he talks about the latest industry developments with his fans. Charles Leclerc (Monaco) (609k followers) Racing driver Charles Leclerc has streamed a range of games including Call of Duty and Assetto Corsa (racing game). Alex Albon (British) (130k followers) Alex Albon is a racing driver who recently streamed with George Russell playing the F1 2020 game together. Dan Ticktum (British) (6.4k followers) Dan Ticktum is a racing driver in FIA Formula 2. He frequently streams Call of Duty. Louis Deletraz (British) (10.3k followers) Louis Deletraz is a professional Formula 2 driver. He tends to stream racing games on Twitch, most recently iRacing. FittipaldiBrothers (Brazilian) (85.9k followers) The Brazilian Fittipaldi Brothers from Formula 3 are regular streamers on Twitch. They tend to stream online racing content every day currently.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...