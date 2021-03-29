Top Players in the Slot Development Game

Share

The gambling market has gone through a significant transformation over the past decade. More and more software developers are creating new and exciting slot games for their audience. Some innovative companies have even managed to establish trends in their industry. Let’s look at the top 3 developers that stand out from the rest with their creative and impressive slot features.

IGT: One of the Oldest Online Slot Developers

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is a multinational gambling company that primarily produces slot machines but occasionally makes other gambling technology. Formed in 1990, they have created hundreds of the most amazing games that are commonplace in online and brick-and-mortar casinos. It would be impossible to find a casino without an IGT game.

IGT is famous for their big brand slots like Harley-Davidson or Wheel of Fortune and their ancient civilization-themed games like Golden Egypt or Cleopatra. Although IGT doesn’t come out with new casino slots often, they always produce great products once they do.

With their vast library of instant games, it can be difficult to choose which ones to pick, especially when all of their titles have amazing storylines, rewarding bonus features, and cutting-edge graphics. Texas Tea still remains as one of their most unique and straightforward options.

Texas Tea

Texas Tea is still a massive hit even after 10 years in production and a must-play for any slot lover. The simplicity of the symbols and gameplay make them great for first-timers, while the Big Oil Bonus and Old Dividend Bonus rounds are attractive to veterans who want a payout.

Microgaming: Slot Machines With Massive Payouts

Created 4 years after IGT, Microgaming is another mainstay in casino slots. In 1994, their developer started the first online casino software and the first mobile casino in 2004. Microgaming is known for its progressive slot machines with huge payouts and broke records twice of the largest online casino payout at $6,374,434 in 2009 and £13,209,300 in 2015

Microgaming has a massive portfolio of over 100 slot games, and they continue to release innovative casino equipment, like the VR Roulette, consistently. They favor progressive slots but don’t shy away from multiplayer or single-player slots.

Microgaming is known for being incredibly mobile-friendly, but this isn’t limited to them. Along with stunning graphics and features like free spins and bonuses, Microgaming continues to produce knockout hits like Thunderstruck and Avalon II, but none can beat Mega Moolah.

Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is the famous progressive slot machine that broke records in May 2009 with the $6,374,434 payout. What attracted players to Mega Moolah wasn’t just the jackpot, as the visuals, bonuses, and African savannah theme initially enticed slot consumers.

NetEnt: Constant Innovation is the Name of the Game

In 1996 NetEnt had to set itself apart from the other industry giants IGT and Microgaming. They succeeded by becoming the most successful online casino operator and are now known as true pioneers in driving the market for thrilling games. NetEnt has the industry know-how and talent to give its customers a unique, informed, and premium experience.

NetEnt has one of the biggest libraries in slots and accounts for over 200 games and over 200 active gaming operators. Their slots constantly trend on social media, online casinos, and blogs. Plus, they never stop producing new games; you’re literally spoilt for choice with NetEnt.

The main draw for players is their licensed titles like Jimi Hendrix and Gun N Roses, but customers stay for the incredible graphics, prizes, and bonus features. In fact, NetEnts’ most popular title doesn’t even feature a brand but does feature a NetEnt staple: cascading reels.

Gonzo’s Quest

Even though Gonzo’s Quest was made in 2010, it’s one of NetEnt’s most popular titles. Based on the actual Spanish explorer Gonzalo Pizarro, players will set off on an adventure and experience multiple features like cascading reels, free spins, and an engaging theme.

