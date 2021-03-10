The Next Generation of TVs will be Epic

Share

With technology evolving with every passing year, the question is what we can expect from the next generation of smart TVs for 2021?

We are now careering through the new year and seeing a few major developments that are shaping up in the TV world. This year, television shoppers can expect to see more companies offering 8K TVs, plus there is some new tech coming our way when it comes to LCD Technology with OLED, QLED television and QNED TV sets to make an appearance on shelves soon.

It goes without saying that any television set produced now will be bigger and better than anything seen before, whether the consumer has asked for it or not.

So, how big is big? In 2020 we saw the arrival of the 65-inch TV, which became a very popular screen size. Analysts have predicted that in 2021 a rising number of 75- to 85-inch models will become available and at affordable prices, which has been unusual until now.

TVs will undoubtedly be more visually stunning than ever, offer fast online streaming and playback, games, and so much more. All of this will inevitably make your TV and all the accounts and data held therein a target for unscrupulous and malicious hackers and cyberattacks.

With these major tech upgrades, it will be even more important to have a VPN to ensure that your data and connection is safe from cyberattacks, just as you do with your PC, laptop or mobile device.

There are numerous VPN offerings on the market, but ideally, you would be looking for a computer, Firestick and iOS VPN that covers all of your tech and media. Protecting your media, data, and privacy is paramount, but when buying a new TV, that’s the last thing on a consumers mind.

So, what makes the best TV? The new wave of TVs not only give the most impressive screens out there offer up the best picture processing tech, connectivity, format support, build and design.

There is a wide range of different TV screen types on the market at the moment, with new ones in the design stage, too. All of the screens available to us work in different ways to give the same results. Every technology has its own unique pros and cons so we have put together some of the basics to help you make your choice:

LED TV: Direct LED

These direct LED displays are backlit with light-emitting diodes (LEDs), which are placed immediately behind the screen. This allows for localised dimming, which means more effective displays of areas of darkness and brightness and improves contrast immensely. LED TVs to use less power and are capable of producing a much broader spectrum of colour than CCFL (cold cathode fluorescent lamp) sets. Due to the high cost of mounting these arrangements of LEDs, these Direct LED sets are being dominated by the Edge.

LED TV: Edge LED



With the Edge LED TVs, the backlight LED’s are affixed along the edges of the panel. This allows for more slim displays than before and offers superb contrast levels compared to CCFL TVs. Saying that they still can’t manage the same picture quality that you get with LED TV’s that are directly lit. However, on the plus side, they ARE less costly, which is why most LED TVs use this technology on the market.

OLED TV

On organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV sets, the backlighting is attained with a current of electricity is passed through an electroluminescent film (which is basically an optical phenomenon and electrical phenomenon where a material emits light in response to the passage of an electric current). This produces far richer and more vibrant colours and superior contrast, enabling the screens to be flexible and extremely thin.

Quantum Dot

Self-emitting quantum dot LED TVs aren’t quite ready yet, but they’re certainly coming. Samsung is in the process of producing its Nanocrystal filter, which is fundamentally based on the technology behind the quantum dot, allowing for an improvement to the levels of colour and contrast.

Curved TV

Some television manufacturers are now making TVs that have slightly curved screens. Unlike the CRT TVs, however, rather than curving outwards, the curve is inwards. The reasoning behind this is that this makes every pixel equally distanced from your eyes, meaning a more satisfying, clearer and realistic picture.

Should you wait to buy a new TV? This is an age-old question with most tech, do you buy as soon as something new hits the shelves, or do you wait for the price to come down? Like the majority of technology, televisions are improving all the time – which basically means, yes, if you wait for 12 months, there will probably be a bigger, flashier TV out there for less money.

Smart TVs now come complete with built-in operating systems as standard, and as well as regional broadcast television, there are also a number of streaming apps available. You shouldn’t wait too long if you are in the market for a new television set, as you may end up depriving yourself of today’s tech advancements on the promise of tomorrow’s.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...