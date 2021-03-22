Tech Digest daily round up: Space debris satellite launched

A former Amazon UK boss Doug Gurr had landed a role advising the Government on tackling Covid-19. Mr Gurr had headed up Amazon’s UK operations up until last autumn. He is now working with the Department of Health and Social Care as a non-executive director “with responsibility for the union”. As part of the role, Mr Gurr is understood to be providing advice to the Health Secretary as well to other ministers and senior officials on co-ordinating the approach to the pandemic across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Telegraph

The government has called on shipbuilders, shipping firms, ports, scientists, and academics to submit proposals to a new competition for innovative technologies that can chart a greener future for the UK’s shipping sector. The Department for Transport said this morning the £20m green shipping competition would support trials of projects that could bring the sector closer to net-zero emissions, such as hydrogen-powered vessels and electric charge-point port infrastructure. It urged players from across the maritime sector to collaborate with scientists and academics on proposals for the competition, noting that trials would allow companies to test emerging green technologies” with a view to them being developed commercially if proven to be successful.” Business Green.