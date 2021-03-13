Tech Digest daily round up: Over 3,000 e-mail servers still at risk from Microsoft hack



More than 3,000 UK e-mail servers remain at risk from the global Microsoft Exchange email flaw, officials believe. The National Cyber Security Centre said it estimated 7,000 servers had been affected by the flaw in the UK and only half had been secured. It said malicious software had been detected on 2,300 machines but it had helped businesses remove it. The agency said it was “vital” that all affected businesses took action to secure their email servers. BBC

Samuel Gibbs, consumer technology editor of The Guardian, reviews the new top of the range Oppo Find X3 Pro mobile phone and describes it as ‘a really nice-feeling, high-performing smartphone that costs too much for what it offers and has guaranteed software support for only two years.’ He adds: “The screen is great, the build is top-notch, it has the most powerful processor you can get in an Android phone, long battery life and incredibly fast charging. The camera is good too, but lack of a really good zoom camera hurts it when the phone costs £1,099.” The Guardian.

The Queen took part in a video call with scientists and school children to mark British Science Week. During the call, Queen Elizabeth II was asked what it was like to meet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin (in 1961), to which she answered simply: “Russian”.“He didn’t speak English… he was fascinating. And I suppose being the first one [to go into space] it was particularly fascinating”. NASA’s Mars Perseverance mission and the discovery of a meteorite in Gloucestershire were also discussed. Yahoo!