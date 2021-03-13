Tech Digest daily round up: Over 3,000 e-mail servers still at risk from Microsoft hack
More than 3,000 UK e-mail servers remain at risk from the global Microsoft Exchange email flaw, officials believe. The National Cyber Security Centre said it estimated 7,000 servers had been affected by the flaw in the UK and only half had been secured. It said malicious software had been detected on 2,300 machines but it had helped businesses remove it. The agency said it was “vital” that all affected businesses took action to secure their email servers. BBC
Samuel Gibbs, consumer technology editor of The Guardian, reviews the new top of the range Oppo Find X3 Pro mobile phone and describes it as ‘a really nice-feeling, high-performing smartphone that costs too much for what it offers and has guaranteed software support for only two years.’ He adds: “The screen is great, the build is top-notch, it has the most powerful processor you can get in an Android phone, long battery life and incredibly fast charging. The camera is good too, but lack of a really good zoom camera hurts it when the phone costs £1,099.” The Guardian.
The Queen took part in a video call with scientists and school children to mark British Science Week. During the call, Queen Elizabeth II was asked what it was like to meet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin (in 1961), to which she answered simply: “Russian”.“He didn’t speak English… he was fascinating. And I suppose being the first one [to go into space] it was particularly fascinating”. NASA’s Mars Perseverance mission and the discovery of a meteorite in Gloucestershire were also discussed. Yahoo!
British artist Damien Hirst is to sell an artwork using the same technology that bagged American creator Beeple almost £50million ($69.3million) this week. The 55-year-old, who will sell his work with a digital certificate of authenticity to verify it, said his new ‘secret art project’ challenged ‘the concept of value through money and art’. Called ‘The Currency’, it will be based on 10,000 different works of art on paper that were made five years ago and subsequently stored in a vault. Daily Mail.
The O2 Arena will soon use a new breed of “vertical wind turbine” to generate its own clean electricity, after signing a deal with a startup firm that says its turbines will generate power even when the wind is not blowing. The London landmark once known as the Millennium Dome will begin by installing 10 of the 68cm (27in) vertical turbines. The breezy conditions at the site on the River Thames will help generate enough clean electricity to power 23 homes. Although this is a small amount of the O2’s total energy consumption, the arena’s owner, AEG, expects to install more of the mini turbines across its stadiums worldwide. Guardian
Being aware of science allows people to hold leaders to account and is an essential part of a democracy, Britain’s first astronaut has said. Dr Helen Sharman said the world is changing quickly and science can be an integral part of solving the big issues such as climate change. She is supporting Thales Alenia Space’s MARSBalloon project which will launch more than 150 experiment capsules designed by UK schoolchildren into the Earth’s atmosphere. Evening Standard.