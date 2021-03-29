Tech Digest daily round up: cuffless blood pressure monitor reviewed

Share



Over at Tech Radar, former Tech Digest writer and ShinyShiny editor Becca Caddy, takes a look at the future of ‘cuffless’ blood pressure monitoring. As well as interviewing medical experts, she looks at a new wearable called the Aktiia, available to pre-order now for £159.99 in the UK. “We’ve had a hands-on with a sample unit of the Aktiia and can confirm it’s even slimmer than a fitness tracker and more comfortable too – the big difference is it doesn’t have a screen,” writes Caddy. ” I love seeing data in real-time, but understand why a more subtle approach is not only more appealing for a wider audience but lessens the anxiety some people feel when thinking about and taking their blood pressure.” Tech Radar

Good morning. As of right now over 38,000 views and 10,000 gameplays … it’s still super stuck. https://t.co/1b47ZkY904 — Eric Wilder (@Eric_C_Wilder) March 28, 2021

A Twitter user has created a video game to capture the “gargantuan” task of freeing the Ever Given boat from where it is stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal. The game – which only has three controls – allows users to try to free the boat, with the message “it’s super stuck” appearing when attempted. Eric Wilder, who designed the game in around two hours, told the PA news agency that users play “as a tiny bulldozer, given the gargantuan task of freeing it.” He told PA: “I saw a number of memes going around featuring the boat and bulldozer and thought it was so funny. “I knew I could spin it into quick game – I’ve taken up retro game development as a pandemic hobby. It took me a little over two hours to put together.” Yahoo! News

Online car dealer Cazoo has secured a mammoth $7bn (£5bn) valuation in a planned US listing, netting founder Alex Chesterman an estimated £1.3bn. The online car seller, which was founded less than two years ago, is to be taken public in a deal with an $800m Special Purpose Acquisition Company. Cazoo lets customers buy cars entirely online which are then delivered to their doorstep. The deal will add £1.3bn to Mr Chesterman’s wealth by virtue of his roughly 25pc stake in the car company. Other shareholders include the parent company of the Daily Mail. Telegraph A global shortage of chips that has rattled production lines at car companies and squeezed stockpiles at gadget makers, is now leaving home appliance makers unable to meet demand, according to the president of Whirlpool Corp in China. The U.S. based company, one of the world’s largest white goods firm, is falling behind on exports to Europe and the United States from China, by as much as 25% on some months, Jason Ai told Reuters in Shanghai. “It’s a perfect storm,” he said on the sidelines of the Appliance and World Electronics Expo. “On the one hand we have to satisfy domestic demand for appliances, on the other hand we’re facing an explosion of export orders.” Reuters. Shares of Chinese video platform Bilibili have slumped at their launch on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The shares opened at HKD$790 ($101.6 ; £73.7), which is 2.2% below their issue price, before slipping another 4%. Bilibili is similar to YouTube, but the company hopes to increase revenues through Netflix-style subscriptions. The listing is the latest in a large number of “homecomings” for US-listed Chinese companies. The Chinese firms have sought out secondary listings in Hong Kong due to increased scrutiny from US regulators, which began under President Donald Trump. BBC

