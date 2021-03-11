Social networking app for pub goers Boozr launches on Android and iOS

Share



An app called Boozr, which was developed while the pubs were shut in 2020, has been designed to get customers back to hospitality venues as soon they open their beer gardens from the 12th April.

With a directory of over 700,000 pubs, bars and clubs worldwide, Boozr provides both locals and visitors a way to discover events in their area, and where their friends are going out. It enables quizzers to organise their team; sports fans to watch the match together and mates to meet for a casual drink.

The free App was written by Pete Shaw, an independent developer from London during the months of lockdown the UK experienced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. With hospitality making plans to get back to normal, he claims Boozr offers a way for venues to welcome back customers and engage in their local again.

“I had the idea of Boozr about three years ago,” explains Shaw, “but it wasn’t until the pubs were shut I had time to write it!”

“My friends and I tend to drink in about half a dozen pubs in the area, but the problem was you could never be quite sure which pub everyone was going to on any given night, or if there were any events we were missing out on in one of the pubs we didn’t visit as often.

“Boozr was designed to bring us all together without the need for a WhatsApp group or creating a Facebook event every time you wanted to go for a pint.”

App developed during lockdown aims to get customers back to the pub

Directory of over 700,000 venues worldwide

Custom-written tools for industry users to manage events and check statistics

Helps people find pubs with beer gardens on April 12th

Unlike traditional social networks, Boozr revolves around the places friends meet in person. A check-in on Boozr is shared with those friends who are also regulars at the same pub and future plans to head to the pub are targeted at friends who find this information useful.

Boozr’s global directory makes it useful as an app for visitors too, claims Shaw, with an interactive showing you the bars nearby. Publicans can also use the app to communicate with customers, allowing them to manage their events. Says Ollie Coulombeau, Manager of The Turk’s Head in Twickenham: “We’re planning to reopen our beer garden on the 12th April and Boozr is a great way to find us. I can see a lot of our regulars using the app, especially given the pent up demand for socialising.”

Boozr is available now for iPhone and Android and is free to download.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...