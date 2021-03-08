Skoda Enyaq iV EV available to order from £31K

Share



Skoda is to officially open order books for the all-new Enyaq iV, its first purpose-built battery electric vehicle on 10 March 2021.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification toolkit (MEB), the all-electric SUV offers two battery size options, a new range structure and a new finance offering. Instead of selecting from traditional trim levels, customers choose the battery size they need, select an interior design and then personalise their vehicle from a comprehensive range of equipment packs and individual options.

From launch, the range consists of two variants; Enyaq iV 60 Nav and Enyaq iV 80 with 62kWh and 82kWh battery packs respectively. Five design selections are available; Loft, Lodge, Lounge, Suite and ecoSuite, all of which offer a different interior look and materials.

The entry-level 62kWh battery model is equipped with a 180PS (132kW) motor that drives the rear wheels through a single-speed transmission. It has a combined range of up to 256 miles on a single charge. The larger 82kWh model generates 204PS (150kW) and is capable of returning up to 333 miles on a single charge, claims the manufacturer.

Costing from £31,085 OTR, the Enyaq iV 60 comes with 19-inch Proteus alloy wheels, an infotainment system with satellite navigation and 13-inch screen, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and keyless go. All models also feature ambient interior lighting, multifunction leather steering wheel and Front Assist as standard. In terms of interior trim, all 60 Nav models are equipped with an interior spec called Loft. This features fabric/artificial leather seat facings and brushed aluminium decor panels as standard.

Available from £35,950, the Enyaq iV 80 boasts a 82kWh battery pack benefit from an increased standard specification that includes chrome detailing, front parking sensors and a rear-view camera. 80 models also come with a heated two-spoke leather steering wheel that features paddles for setting the levels of regenerative braking, Drive Mode Select and infotainment system with navigation. Also included are 19-inch Regulus alloy wheels and, as with the 60 Nav version, the option to upgrade from the standard Loft to Lodge, Lounge, Suite or ecoSuite interiors.

To help customers reduce their carbon footprint in their home as well as on the road, ŠKODA has partnered with green energy supplier Octopus Energy to give customers who switch to a dual fuel home energy supply, £90 of credit for charging, which is the equivalent of up to 7,500 miles in the Enyaq iV.

Finally, the Enyaq iV offers customers three charging options. In addition to using a standard household 230V socket with 2.3 kW alternating current (AC), it can be charged at home overnight using a wallbox of up to 7.2kW. Depending on the battery size, the charging process with a 7.2kW wallbox takes approximately 9 hours 30 minutes for the 62 kWh and approximately 13 hours for the 82 kWh battery (both to 100% charge).

As a third charging option, the vehicle can be connected to rapid DC charging points with a charging capacity of up to 125 kW. This allows the Enyaq iV 80 to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 38 minutes and 35 minutes for the Enyaq iV 60 Nav.

