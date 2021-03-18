Ring announces new outdoor siren and next-gen Alarm system

Share



Smart security company Ring has announced a new outdoor Siren, alongside the next generation of Ring Alarm complete with a new design.

Ring claims the customisable Alarm system offers affordable, commitment-free security where it’s needed most, keeping you connected to your property when you are both home and away.

The all-new Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren – pictured above – integrates with Ring Alarm and can be customised to fit your needs. It features an adjustable siren, which can be controlled via the Ring App, plus built-in LEDs which flash red when your Ring Alarm is triggered. With Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren’s Dusk to Dawn feature, you can also use your siren as an everyday security sign, illuminating white at night time for extra visibility and an added layer of security.

Complementing the siren is Ring’s next-generation Alarm. As well as a new design, it features an updated Alarm Keypad. Customers can use one-touch buttons to sound the Alarm or to activate Assisted Monitoring (with Ring Protect Plus) and notify three preset contacts that there is a medical emergency or a fire.

Plus, the Keypad’s Modes buttons make it easy for customers to set their Alarm to Disarmed, Home, or Away Mode as needed, claims Ring. The second-generation alarm also has newly designed sensors that are smaller, more compact and easy to mount so they can fit into smaller spaces, for added convenience and flexibility where it’s needed most.

Says Dave Ward, Ring’s Managing Director for Europe:

“At Ring, we’re focused on customer feedback and are excited to add this latest product to our expanding range–giving our customers the tools they want, to build out their home security systems.”

“Now, more than ever, we expect technology to make our lives easier, safer, and more convenient. By introducing Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren, alongside our next-generation Ring Alarm system, we’re focused on giving our customers more options to expand their Rings of security in an effective way, no matter their home setup.”

For whole-home security, Ring Alarm can be linked to existing Ring Video Doorbells and Security Cameras within the Ring App, so that when the Alarm is triggered, it automatically activates all Ring cameras to begin capturing video, even if they do not detect motion.

Ring Alarm is also compatible with select Alexa-enabled devices, so users can arm, disarm and check the status of their Alarm with simple voice commands.

Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren is available for purchase from March 31st, 2021 for £69. Pre-order on Amazon today or sign up on Ring.com to be notified when Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren is available.

Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) will be available for purchase on April 28th, 2021, with pricing starting from £219 (5-piece kit). Pre-order on Amazon or sign up on Ring.com to be notified when Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) is available.

The Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) 5-piece kit includes:

Base Station

Keypad

Contact Sensor

Motion Detector

Range Extender

