Peugeot e-208 named Best EV Supermini in Fleet World awards

The Peugeot e-208 has been awarded ‘Best EV Supermini’ at the 2021 Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards.

The Peugeot e-208 was praised for its stylish design, comfortable interior and impressive performance capabilities with a powerful electric motor.

The e-208 was the first model introduced by Peugeot as part of its strategy to provide a fully electrified version of all models in the range by 2025. The supermini comes with an electric 50kWh battery connected to 100kW (136hp) zero-emissions powertrain. Capable of up to 217 miles from a single charge, it can reach 0-80% charge within 30 minutes when using a 100kW rapid charger,

Says Martyn Collins, Editor of Fleet World:

“Like the standard 208, the all-electric version of Peugeot’s supermini looks sharp inside and out. Designed for an EV drivetrain, the e-208’s interior is roomy and uncompromised by the battery pack. Furthermore, all versions are well-equipped, and feel well-made. The 136hp electric motor gives keen performance, yet it still offers an impressive range.”

Adds Julie David, Managing Director of Peugeot UK:

“It is incredibly exciting to hear the news of the Peugeot e-208 being named Best EV Supermini in the 2021 Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards. The e-208 is an important model for everyone at Peugeot and has played a leading role our electrification strategy. Any recognition we receive is always a great honour, and we are proud to be able to offer fleet users a practical and well-designed model to meet their electric needs.”

Fleet World also highly commended the new Peugeot 5008 in the Best Fleet Large SUV category. As with the e-208, Fleet World were impressed by the new 5008’s design and its range of on-board technology and safety features, including Night Vision, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Position Assist.

This latest award brings the Peugeot e-208’s UK awards tally up to seven since launch, including prizes from Company Car Today and Company Car & Van already in 2021.

