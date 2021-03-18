Parkopedia announces indoor mapping for self-parking cars

Share





Parkopedia has announced a production version of its indoor mapping technology which will help you locate your vehicle in a car park and could, eventually, be used for self-parking cars.

Based on high-definition 3D models of indoor parking facilities, indoor maps are essential for areas where GPS signal is typically restricted as well as for locating vital services such as EV charging stations. In the future, they will also be used for automated valet parking.

As the automotive industry embraces a connected future, indoor mapping technology will provide key benefits to users. For drivers, it means – hopefully – never being lost again within parking facilities and enabling end-to-end, uninterrupted navigation to available parking spaces without the need for GPS.

Ensuring fast and easy access to public EV (Electric Vehicle) charging points is also essential for automakers looking to persuade drivers to switch to electric vehicles. The largest concern with drivers is around range anxiety and where to find available charge points. Many chargers are hidden away in remote areas of parking facilities.

To address this, Parkopedia has developed ‘as built’ indoor maps based on current layouts, as opposed to ‘as designed’ when EV chargers and other services were not featured in the original plans. This gives drivers the most accurate and fresh view of parking spaces and EV chargers, enabling navigation regardless of GPS availability or on-site signage.

For self-driving cars that will go on sale in the near future, indoor maps will enable Automated Valet Parking, which will be one of the first use cases due to high driver demand, slower driving speeds and controlled environments inside parking facilities.

The announcement follows the completion of the Autonomous Valet Parking project, which successfully demonstrated the use of indoor mapping technology to autonomously park a vehicle within a multi-story parking facility without the need for a GPS signal.

Says Dr. Brian Holt, Head of HD Maps at Parkopedia:

“Parkopedia had a clear vision from the start and we have worked tirelessly to deliver an unparalleled level of accuracy to our indoor maps. We have closely monitored the direction the industry is heading and the associated benefits with connectivity and autonomous driving, so starting to deliver an indoor mapping solution is essential in meeting driver demands.

“I look forward to seeing our product in production vehicles, helping drivers to effortlessly navigate, park and charge, and to the day when navigation systems going blank inside parking facilities becomes a distant memory for us all.”

