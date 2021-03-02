Over half of us cleaning more often since pandemic, claims Dyson

Share

Dyson has unveiled the results of its first-ever annual global dust study, which shows that over half of us are cleaning more frequently since last March and that we spend on average 24 minutes vacuuming our homes.

Of those surveyed nearly 6 in 10 (59%) across the 10 countries are cleaning more since the pandemic while 54% of people in the UK said they are cleaning more often.

The study, undertaken by 10,754 respondents from 10 countries around the world, found that even though dust is cause for concern and a trigger for cleaning, few are aware of what actually is in their dust.

The Dyson Global Dust Study found that 1 in 5 were surprised to discover that viruses can be present in household dust (22% in the UK) and less than 5% know that dust mites and their faeces are constituents of dust at all (3% in the UK). In reality, research suggests that house dust mite faeces are the most important inducers of allergenic diseases worldwide.

“It’s safe to say that very few of us think about what’s in the dust in our homes,” says Dennis Mathews, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson. “Beyond the visible components of dust, our general understanding of its invisible make-up is relatively limited,” he adds.

“Initial studies indicate a link between dust and viruses, but more research is needed to really understand it,” explains Dennis. “But what this global study does show is that more education is needed around what makes up the dust in our homes,” he says. “As we’re spending more time indoors, it is important for people to realise that dust can impact our wellbeing – and that even more of us should be cleaning on a daily basis.

