Ofcom to build new digital tech hub in Manchester

Ofcom has today announced plans to open a major new digital and technology hub in Manchester, with the creation of up to 150 new jobs by 2025.

Ofcom regulates communications in the UK – from broadcasting to telecoms and the postal service. However, it is now preparing for new duties to help make the internet a safer place – in addition to a new role making sure telecoms networks have adequate cybersecurity.

The new online regulation will be a world first. To help prepare, it is seeking new recruits to provide digital and technical expertise for the new Manchester hub – drawing on the city’s reputation as a thriving centre for technology and innovation. The new hub is expected to be operational by the summer.

The city offers a highly skilled workforce, alongside the research strengths of world-class universities and their deep pool of graduate talent. Some of Ofcom’s partner organisations – including GCHQ and the National Cyber Security Centre – already have Manchester bases.

Ofcom will also be expanding in Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh, offering a range of roles across its remit of work.

Says Dame Melanie Dawes, Chief Executive of Ofcom:

“We’re delighted to be preparing for a new digital and technology hub in Manchester. We want to tap into the huge array of tech, digital and data talent in the city, as we prepare for pioneering new work around online safety and security.”

