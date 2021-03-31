Noel Clarke stars in EE Film Story ahead of BAFTAs

Share



Ahead of the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards weekend on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 April, title sponsor EE has debuted its latest EE Film Story, starring actor, director, writer and producer, Noel Clarke.

The short film is screened online just days before voting for the much-anticipated EE Rising Star Award – won by Clarke in 2009 – closes on 9th April 2021.

As the only award voted for by the public, and widely recognised by the film industry for championing up-and-coming film actors, Clarke captured both the public’s interest and their vote 12 years ago for his starring role in Kidulthood. Following the win in 2009, Clarke joked that the Award was “Better than any other BAFTA”, crediting the “double whammy” of gaining support from both industry peers and the public.

The short film begins with Clarke alone in the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square Cinema. As he reminisces on the moment, the viewer watches on as Clarke relives the moment where he took to the podium to accept the iconic BAFTA EE Rising Star Award in 2009. Clarke’s narration continues “I’ve dedicated my life to film making. I just knew that I wanted to be one of the people that I saw on the screen”.

Says Noel Clarke:

“Winning the EE Rising Star Award was a catalyst moment in my career. It was an amazing honour, knowing that the award held such weight – the recognition of the industry, my peers and, of course, ultimately the public who showed up for me.

“Looking back at that moment on the big screen for the first time in a long time, I had to take a minute. I have so much respect for the 2021 nominees and can say with authority that good things are coming, as long as they continue to work hard”.

