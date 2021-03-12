Netflix to crackdown on password sharing

Streaming platforms, including Netflix, HBO Go, Amazon Prime and Disney+, allow users to create multiple profiles within the account. However, the terms and conditions specify they are meant to be used by people in the household.

The research firm Magid has estimated that about a third of Netflix users share their password with someone else. And a survey by Cordcutting.com in 2019 found there were more than 40m Netflix accounts for major streaming services being “borrowed” by non-paying users globally.