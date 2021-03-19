LINK operating system improves e-scooters remotely

Share



E-scooter company LINK is debuting a new operating system that makes it much easier to enforce no ride zones and can extend the scooter range remotely.

Codenamed “Briggs”, the second version of LINK’s unique operating system slashes geofence reaction time to 0.7s, stores triple the number of geofence zones that enforce no-ride areas, has 7X more precise geofence accuracy, boosts battery life by two days and extends scooter range by 10%. Thanks to over-the-air updates, the company claims it is able to update its entire global LINK fleet in seconds.

LINK says it is only the e-scooter powered by VIS (Vehicle Intelligent Safety system), a sophisticated onboard safety system that combines artificial intelligence, 73 sensors and five microprocessors. VIS runs 1,000 vehicle health checks every second in a ride, and monitors, governs and fine-tunes vehicle performance in real-time. VIS is as big a step-change in scooter safety as the seat belt was for cars, it claims.

What’s more, because VIS can be continuously upgraded with new operating systems, features and updates, LINK scooters get more responsive with every update, just like Tesla cars.

Says Assaf Biderman, Founder and CEO of Superpedestrian, the US-based company which operates as LINK:

“LINK is engineered to get smarter over time – our ability to continuously upgrade the operating system makes LINK unique. If a city partner comes to us with a new idea, we can easily add that, thanks to VIS. This makes for constantly-improving vehicles for riders, better protection for pedestrians and more robust safety performance for cities. Cities should demand nothing less for their citizens.”

Built on seven years of AI development, two years of hardware design and vehicle validation testing, LINK first launched in 2020.

