Lego unveils new Star Wars trio for adult builders

LEGO has revealed three new LEGO Star Wars construction sets for adult builders to recreate some of the most iconic designs from the Star Wars galaxy.

The new sets will feature two iconic additions to the LEGO Star Wars helmet collection first revealed last year – a bust inspired by Darth Vader and one in the likeness of a loyal Scout Trooper. A new model honouring the imposing Imperial Probe Droid completes the trio.

Designed for adults and experienced LEGO builders with a passion for the Star Wars galaxy, fans can now build, display and pay homage to the Dark Lord of the Sith by taking on these new building challenges.

Says Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Creative Director, LEGO Star Wars:

“Some of our favourite Star Wars characters have the most profound, intimidating on-screen presences, despite the fact that you can’t see their facial expressions. In recreating the sinister helmets of Darth Vader and the Scout Trooper, it was important to capture the details and essential features that people around the world will recognise, even those who aren’t too familiar with the Star Wars galaxy.

“I think all three display sets are extremely cool and I hope fans will enjoy the building process and be thrilled to display them once complete.”

When done with the build, the models can be displayed with a bespoke plaque to put the final touch that will make the perfect desk ornament or centrepiece in the home for Star Wars fans.

The sets will be priced between £44.99 – £59.99 and will be available for pre-order from March 25th, 2021 from LEGO.com and other retailers, and on general sale globally from April 26th.

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet

834 pieces.

Measures over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14cm) deep.

Price: £59.99 GBP

LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet

471 pieces.

Measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 4.5 in. (11 cm) wide and 4.5 in. (12 cm) deep.

Price: £44.99 GBP

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid

683 pieces.

Measures over 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 9 in. (24 cm) wide and 4 in. (11 cm) deep.

Price: £59.99 GBP

