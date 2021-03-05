Learn How You Can Watch Better TV Shows Than Your Friends

Share



This article aims to demonstrate how simply and easily you can access more streaming libraries, regardless of your location. If you want to watch the best TV shows that Netflix has to offer, keep reading and you will learn exactly what you need.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and many more have helped many of us to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are still in the third national lockdown, so streaming services have become such a central part of our lives now. That said, Netflix continues to be one of the most popular streaming services.

According to Forbes, Netflix gained 2.2 million users between July and September last year. We have all been living through this mentally exhausting pandemic, so, understandably, Netflix has over 195 million paying customers. Furthermore, Forbes went on to explain that viewing numbers went up so fast that Netflix and other platforms had to temporarily downgrade streaming quality to cope with bandwidth limits.

Perhaps you are at the point that you have completed all of your favourite TV shows and movies. So, what can you watch next? You might have heard that American Netflix has more options than the UK one. But… did you know that you can also have access to this content, even if you live in the UK?

The answer is a VPN.

What is a VPN?

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network, and it is classified as being a secured connection from one device to another. In recent years more people are using their initiative and are utilising VPNs to stream content.

One of the reasons that people tend to use a VPN is to ensure their connection is secure. Another reason is that certain shows are classed as geo-blocked. Whereas, if you install a VPN, you can simply change your location. Oh, and the great thing is you can continue to use your normal Netflix credentials. Although it is worth mentioning that not all VPN services are the same. Like most things in life, some are better than others, which is why we have listed our top three VPN providers.

Why Does Netflix Content Differ Depending on the Location?

Netflix has revolutionised the way we chill with our friends and family. It has become so integrated into our lives that we wouldn’t know what to do without it. Oh, well, that might be a little dramatic, but you get the point. This fantastic streaming platform now offers its services in 190 countries.

Sadly, some countries have better content available. For instance, American Netflix has a larger range of TV shows and movies. Do you know when Netflix removed the Vampire Diaries from the UK library? Well… many people flocked to Twitter to express their unhappiness.

We had to go a whole two months without having access to the iconic TV series. Whereas, if you used a VPN, you would have been able to access this TV series on American Netflix. What we are trying to explain is that you didn’t really have to miss out because you can watch more with a Netflix VPN.

We were curious, so we researched why the content varies from country to country. We found multiple sources with a consensus view that it is due to territorial licensing. Basically, it comes down to the producers. The exclusivity gives the show or movie more exposure.

Since we are all glued to smart devices, we will eventually read/find out about the latest shows. Really, it’s quite clever; by restricting the content geographically, it gets the viewers excited for the releases. So, rather than waiting for the show or movie on Netflix, why not Google which platform it’s available on? The section below will highlight how simple it can be to stream Netflix via a VPN.

Stream Netflix Internationally with a VPN

We’re sure that you’ve experienced that feeling of disappointment. You finally find a decent stream on your desktop or on your smartphone, but, oops, your network blocks it.

You can watch your favourite tv shows, which are usually geo-locked. All you need is a cheap (and reliable) service; then, you will unlock the door to an exclusive Netflix TV series. Just follow these three simple steps:

Select your VPN Pick your preferred location Log into your Netflix account and start streaming.

The Bottom Line

We believe that we couldn’t have got through the National lockdown without Netflix. At the very start of the pandemic, the entire UK was all watching the same show. Cast your mind back to March 2020. Does the Tiger King come to mind?

Well, you can’t get the Tiger King docu-series anymore, but it is still available on American Netflix. So, rather than rewatching the same shows, download a VPN. Then, you can unlock the door to unlimited content.

