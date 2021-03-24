Kia takes orders for e-Niro 2 Long Range

Share



Kia Motors has opened the order books for its new Kia e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range, which it claims offers greater range than any other sub-£35,000 electric vehicle. The new model is now available to order across the UK, with customer deliveries due to start in July.

The new variant features the same long-range 64kWh battery pack and high-power 150kW motor as higher specification e-Niro models, while maintaining a £34,945 on-the-road price (so it still qualifies for the now reduced government grant – see here).

The e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range is capable of travelling up to 282 miles on a single charge (WLTP combined), and up to 382 miles in city driving.

While its long-range battery pack and electric motor delivers comparable driving range and performance to far more expensive EVs, claims the manufacturer, it also provides a wide range of standard equipment.

Highlights include its 8.0-inch touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels, reversing camera system and rear parking sensors, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Smart Key & Button Start. It also features Kia’s innovative EV heat pump system, which recycles heat to warm the cabin and maximise driving range, particularly in cold weather.

The ‘2’ Long Range also offers the same boot space as other e-Niro models, with enough room for five occupants and 451 litres of cargo capacity.

The e-Niro was the UK’s best-selling battery EV during the first two months of 2021, accounting for almost one in five of all nationwide EV sales up to the end of February.



All e-Niro models, including the new ‘2’ Long Range variant, allow owners to sign up to KiaCharge, a new UK-wide integrated public charging service. KiaCharge provides access to the UK public charging network for owners of the brand’s EV and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) models.

More than 15,000 charge points across the UK are accessible from a single account, including those from several major charging networks, including bp pulse, Pod Point, IONITY, Source London, Chargepoint, NewMotion, Char-gy, and ESB. Certain national and regional charging networks are also accessible via KiaCharge.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...