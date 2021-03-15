Kia reveals first images of EV6 battery electric vehicle

Share

Kia has revealed the first images of the exterior and interior design of the EV6, its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), ahead of the car’s world premiere later this month.

Based on the brand’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 features a high-tech curved high-definition audiovisual and navigation (AVN) screen. Extending from the steering wheel across to the centre of the car, it displays an instrument cluster in front of the driver, with infotainment and navigation above the centre console.

The width of the screen has been designed to provide an immersive experience for the driver, claims Kia, while a minimal number of physical buttons offer an uncluttered and soothing driving experience. Underneath the AVN screen, passengers control HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) settings by using haptic ‘buttons’.

The seats are slim, lightweight and clad in modern, robust fabrics created using recycled plastics.

Says Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia’s Global Design Center:

“With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV.”

“We want our products to deliver an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers. Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create original, inventive and exciting electric vehicles. The ideas of our designers and the purpose of the brand are becoming more connected than ever, with our customers at the centre of what we do and influencing every decision that we make. ”

EV6 will make its world premiere in March 2021, during a special online event.

