Kia EV6 now available to pre-order from £41,000

Share



The new Kia EV6 is now available for pre-reservation in the UK. Customers can secure an early ordering slot for the new battery electric vehicle (BEV) with a fully refundable £100 charge.

When pre-reservation customers opt to fulfil their order they will benefit from a tailored charging service, featuring one year’s free subscription to KiaCharge Plus, alongside access to Ionity’s pan-European ultra-rapid EV charging network.

Kia has also revealed basic pricing for the UK EV6 line-up. The baseline EV6 will start from £40,895, while sports-inspired EV6 GT-line models start from £43,895. Pricing for the high-performance GT model starts from £58,295. More detailed UK specifications will be announced from May 2021. UK deliveries of the new Kia EV6 will commence from October 2021, with the EV6 GT to follow in 2022.

UK pre-reservation now open for all-new EV6 on the Kia UK website: www.kia.com/uk/new-cars/ev6/

Fully refundable £100 secures an early ordering slot in May

Pre-reservation customers receive exclusive charging service

UK line-up starts from £40,895 for the baseline EV6, £43,895 for EV6 GT-line, and £58,295 for high-powered EV6 GT

UK customer deliveries commence from October 2021

Choice of zero-emissions powertrain configurations; over 510 kilometres (316 miles) from a single charge

800V ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes

The EV6 brings long-range, zero-emissions power, 800V ultra-fast charging and distinctive styling to the crossover SUV market. It is Kia’s first car to be based on the company’s dedicated new BEV platform, E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) and is powered exclusively by electricity.

It offers a choice of multiple fully-electric, zero-emission powertrain configurations, including a long-range (77.4kWh) battery pack capable of travelling over 510 kilometres (316 miles) on a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle, claims the manufacturer.

Kia claims the EV6 can go from 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in just 18 minutes, while the GT version can accelerate from 0-to-100km/h in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 260km/h.

EV6 is the first of 11 new BEV models from Kia by 2026 – seven built on E-GMP architecture, and four derivative EVs based on existing models. It forms the first part of Kia’s transition to the new era of electrification under the slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’. Kia aims to grow its BEV sales to 880,000 units in 2030.

The EV6’s world premiere can be viewed on Kia UK’s YouTube channel.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...