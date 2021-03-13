Jaguar E-type celebrates 60th Birthday with limited edition makeover

Share



The Jaguar E-type: quite simply the best looking car ever made, and now it’s being given a makeover for its 60th anniversary.

The E-type made its world debut in Geneva, Switzerland on 15 March 1961. Six decades later, the E-type 60 Collection pays tribute to two versions of the legendary model: the Opalescent Gunmetal Grey coupé ‘9600 HP’ (pictured above) and the British Racing Green roadster ’77 RW’.

The new E-type 60 Collection cars, which are sold as a pair (one E-type 60 Edition coupé, one E-type 60 Edition roadster) are finished in exclusive Flat Out Grey and Drop Everything Green paint colours respectively. These colour formulations are inspired by the original 1961 colours and won’t be used on any other Jaguar.

The cars also feature a range of unique E-type 60 design elements developed in conjunction with Jaguar Design Director Julian Thomson. This includes a five-speed manual gearbox and enhanced cooling; plus the Jaguar Classic Infotainment System with built-in satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity – needless to say these features weren’t around in the 1960s.

The 265bhp 3.8-litre six-cylinder XK engine benefits from an authentic 1961-style alloy radiator, with electric cooling fan and electronic ignition for everyday usability, as well as a polished stainless steel exhaust system. This new exhaust system is dimensionally identical to the standard mild steel system, but produces a slightly deeper tone and offers greater longevity.

The most distinctive visual highlight for each of the specially produced cars is an engraving by artist and designer King Nerd on the centre console of each car, recalling the drive routes from Coventry to Geneva of those original cars. Each piece of art takes more than 100 hours to create by hand, apparently, in consultation with the owner.



Says Dan Pink, Director, Jaguar Classic:

“Sixty years after its unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1961, the talented team at Jaguar Classic are releasing the ultimate birthday present to the E-type: The E-type 60 Collection.

The attention to detail demonstrates how this project has been a labour of love for our designers, engineers, craftspeople and partners. Exquisite detailing combined with enhanced usability ensure these E-types will be coveted and enjoyed for decades to come by their discerning owners, starting with a once-in-a-lifetime Coventry to Geneva pilgrimage for our six customers and their guests in Summer 2022.”

No word on the price yet. But if you need to ask you probably can’t afford it.

