Is VW about to launch convertible ID.3 electric vehicle?

According to Autocar, VW is using social media to gauge interest in its electric ID 3 range, particularly the possible launch of a convertible ID.3 electric vehicle (like the one pictured above).

Posting on LinkedIn, Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter suggested that an open-roof version of the brand’s electric hatchback “could provide an entirely new, extraordinary feeling of freedom”. He added that the concept is “a very tempting idea”, and that Volkswagen is considering how it could be taken to production.

quiet, smooth, open: We‘re thinking about an e-convertible, maybe an #VWID3 convertible. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/cfLHu3OGa9 — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, VW Group CEO Herbert Diess took to Twitter to introduce the concept, asking followers: “We‘re thinking about an e-convertible, maybe an ID 3 convertible. What do you think?”

Volkswagen recently announced the ID.3 Pro – a new EV price with a lower price point than the Pro Performance model, setting you back £28,670 after the £3,000 government grant.

The Pro electric motor option is available across the ID.3’s Life, Business and Family specifications, and offers 145 PS power output compared to the introductory 204 PS Pro Performance version.

Despite the different motor output to the Pro Performance models, the range of the ID.3 remains the same, with up to 263 miles available on the ID.3 Life Pro from its 58 kWh (net) battery capacity. See full story below.

