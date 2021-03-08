Hyundai unveils ‘light at the end of tunnel’ at Guys Hospital

Share

More than half of Brits feel more optimistic than at any point over the past 12 months, believing there really is light at the end of the Covid tunnel, research has revealed.

Hyundai commissioned the research to launch the world’s first ever ‘Tunnel of Light’, a unique structure designed to recreate the brightness of the sun and act as a beacon of optimism for those most affected by the pandemic.

The car manufacturer has gifted the Hyundai Tunnel of Light to Guy’s Hospital in London, where NHS staff and patients can witness the immersive light installation between March 8 and April 4.

Its survey of 2,000 adults revealed 47 per cent are confident we are over the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and that circumstances are only set to get better.

And 55 per cent believe the UK will stick to the government’s roadmap outlined by Boris Johnson two weeks ago, which will see all legal limits on social contact lifted by Monday 21st June.

Only 37 per cent think that restrictions could be imposed again after they have been lifted, or that there will be another national lockdown.

The optimism follows a difficult winter, which saw millions cooped up indoors during lockdown.

Nine in 10 adults feel sunlight is important to their physical (87 per cent) and mental (89 per cent) wellbeing and that they suffered as a result of the social restrictions during the dark winter months.

Says Paul Crawford, Professor at the Institute of Mental Health and author of Cabin Fever: Surviving Lockdown in the Coronavirus Pandemic:

“Sunlight boosts our mental health by increasing serotonin and Vitamin D, improving our sleep and mood. It literally gives us a sunny disposition – something we all need just now.

“In a hospital so connected with Florence Nightingale, this project brings a new kind of lamp to its staff, patients and visitors. It offers a powerful symbol of hope and recovery after what has been a challenging year for many.”

Measuring nine metres in length, the 25 square metre structure was created by light artists Squidsoup and is stacked with 160 lightboxes that emulate the sun’s rays. It features a vast array of collimated light sources that produce the illusion and perspective of a new sun.

You can see it in action in the YouTube video below:

