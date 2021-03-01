Hyundai IONIQ 5 ‘more interest’ than any model

Share



The world premiere of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 was followed by the highest number of European customer enquiries of any new car launch for the brand, claims the South Korean manufacturer.

Since the unveiling on 23 February, the company had recorded 236,000 expressions of interest, while the 3,000 units of the limited edition IONIQ 5 Project 45 were almost three times over-subscribed within 24 hours of reservations opening.

Debuted via a virtual world premiere, the IONIQ 5 quickly generated a very high level of website traffic and social media engagement from consumers in Europe – more than ever previously recorded by Hyundai for such an event, including the launch of the company’s Tucson SUV in 2020.

IONIQ 5 is the first model built on Hyundai Motor Group’s new dedicated architecture for battery electric vehicles, called Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It is also the first model in the new IONIQ product line-up brand, redefining the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features – from the eco-friendly materials of its interior design, to ultra-fast charging and Vehicle-to-Load function.

The limited edition model will be the first IONIQ 5 produced and delivered to customers in Europe. It has a very high specification and includes many of the most innovative and eye-catching features of IONIQ 5, such as a solar roof and the 20-inch alloy wheels.

“The exceptionally high interest in IONIQ 5 underlines the strength of Hyundai in zero-emission mobility,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.

“With its ultra-fast charging, long-range and customisable interior space, the IONIQ 5 is a game-changer that sets the benchmark in its class – and these outstanding characteristics have immediately proved to be attractive to significant numbers of European customers.”

