Freeview Play now available on LG Smart TVs

Freeview Play is now available on all 2021 LG Smart TVs allowing users to access the free digital TV network through their aerial and broadband network.

As well as offering over 85 live channels, Freeview Play on LG’s Smart TVs provides nine on-demand players; BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS CatchUp Channels UK, Horror Bites, STV Player, and BBC Sounds.

Freeview Play gives viewers access to over 95% of the nation’s favourite TV, claims Freeview. It also includes over 30,000 hours of on-demand TV, including over 750 box sets, all for free.

Launched in late 2015, Freeview Play brings UK consumers a combination of live, catch-up and on-demand content all in one place for no monthly cost.

Having now sold over 13 million devices since launch, the platform now has over 9 million users, claims Freeview.

Freeview Play FAQ

What is Freeview Play?

Freeview Play is the smart platform for Freeview. In addition to over 70 live TV channels, it also offers ten on-demand players; BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5, UKTV Play, Horror Bites, CBS Catch up Channels UK, STV Player, POP Player and BBC Sounds.

How can I get it?

There are now over a thousand Freeview Play models to choose from including Android TV, Amazon Fire, and models from LG, Panasonic, Sony, JVC, Humax, Hisense, Hitachi and LG. Viewers who don’t want to invest in a brand new TV can upgrade an existing TV with a Freeview Play set-top box, with prices starting at £70.

How much does it cost?

The service is completely free of charge on any Freeview Play supported device. When purchasing a new TV, look for the Freeview Play option.

Can I use it to watch Netflix?

Most Freeview Play devices support Netflix, Amazon Prime and Now TV allowing you to create your own tailored content package.

What about accessibility for visual impairments?

In 2020 Freeview started the rollout of its Accessible TV Guide on Freeview Play TVs. Currently available on a range of models, the Accessible TV Guide is a dedicated area designed to make finding content simpler for viewers with accessibility requirements. Designed for viewers with visual impairments the guide has a high contrast UI, screen magnification, and a text to speech functionality. Upon selecting Channel 555 viewers will be asked for their preferred accessibility settings and can filter the guide to show only content that suits them.

Can I watch Freeview Play on a smartphone?

Freeview launched a new mobile app in 2019. The app allows you to stream live channels from BBC, ITV and Channel 4 and access on-demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, and UKTV Play.

