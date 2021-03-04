Four out of 10 have used cars as place to work

Share

Four out of 10 households in the UK have used their car as an additional place to work, relax or even to catch up on TV shows during the pandemic, according to new research.

The findings come after the Government announced a roadmap to easing lockdown, with all restrictions potentially removed as soon as June 21st.

The study of 2,000 drivers by PEUGEOT UK found 41% of households with four or more people said they had started to use their car for purposes other than driving during Covid-19 lockdowns. With homeschooling and remote working now the new normal for many, cars have taken up a new purpose, ranging from providing a relaxing refuge to acting as a remote office space.

When asked which activities drivers had turned to in their cars, more than half said finding a quiet place to relax away from others, while for 47% their car became a place to catch up on TV shows, and 43% used their cars as a place to read books. A third of respondents said they have used their car as a remote office for work.

With 58% of respondents struggling to find time for themselves during lockdown, the car has become a place of peace and quiet, according to the research.

PEUGEOT UK also found 37% of households said they would be more likely to use their car in this way if they owned a zero emissions-capable vehicle, that did not emit fumes when turned on, allowing them to keep warm or stay cool without idling an engine.

Says Julie David, Managing Director, PEUGEOT UK:

“Cars have always played a variety of roles in our lives, and the pandemic has shown how helpful they can be as quiet, comfortable places to relax, call friends or work remotely. Electric vehicles like the PEUGEOT e-2008 take this one step further, with their silent, zero-emissions powertrains making them a self-sufficient, climate-controlled sanctuary away from our often hectic homes – complete with built-in hands-free phone connectivity.”

The PEUGEOT e-2008 is the latest full-electric car to join PEUGEOT’s growing electric range. With a 206-mile range under WLTP testing, the manufacturer claims it meets the needs of both fleet and private users looking for a capable zero-emissions vehicle. PEUGEOT has committed to offering electrified variants across its entire line-up by 2025.

