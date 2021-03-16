Ford Transit range will include all-electric model from 2023

Share



Ford has confirmed that the next-generation Ford Transit Custom range will include an all-electric model in addition to plug-in hybrid, mild hybrid and conventional engine variants.

The new Custom range – which includes the Transit Custom van and Tourneo Custom people mover – goes into production in the first half of 2023, with all-electric versions of both models part of the most extensive Transit Custom range ever offered to European customers.

All versions of the next-generation Transit Custom will be built by Ford Otosan – Ford’s joint venture in Turkey – in Kocaeli, the home of the Ford Transit range (see pic above). In addition, the next-generation Volkswagen 1-tonne commercial vehicle will also be built in Kocaeli, adding valuable scale to vehicle platforms and enhancing the customer experience by bringing more technologies to market, faster.

“The next generation Transit Custom range – including the all-electric versions – will strengthen Ford’s position as Europe’s No.1 commercial vehicle brand,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe. “Transit Custom is the jewel in our commercial vehicle crown and key in our drive to grow our commercial vehicle business as we continue to create a sustainable, profitable Ford business in Europe rooted in an electrified future.”

Ford said in February that its entire commercial vehicle range will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, by 2024, with two-thirds of Ford’s commercial vehicle sales expected to be all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

