EVA announces partnership with Onto

Cars are available from £339 per month, including insurance, charging, maintenance, servicing, breakdown cover and 24/7 support. No deposit is required.

Using the Onto app drivers can choose from one of several EVs to be delivered including the Renault ZOE, Nissan LEAF, Hyundai IONIQ, BMW i3, Peugeot e-208, DS 3 Crossback e-Tense, Hyundai Kona, Tesla Model 3, Jaguar I-PACE (pictured above) and the Audi e-tron.

To mark the partnership, Onto is offering EVA England members a £50 discount on an EV subscription to allow people to try an electric car without any long-term commitment. Onto offers a range of EV makes and models for a variety of budgets.

Following its recent launch, the Electric Vehicle Association (EVA) has announced a partnership with electric vehicle (EV) subscription service Onto.

EVA England has been set up to offer a voice to both current and prospective electric vehicle drivers in England. The association is keen to support as many people as possible to drive EVs, and the subscription service offered by Onto, it claims, can offer a cost-effective way to enjoy electric motoring without the upfront cost of buying an EV or the need for a deposit or long-term commitment that’s usually required when leasing a car.

Says Onto CEO and Founder Rob Jolly:

“Onto is delighted to partner with EVA England to help encourage people to make the switch to electric vehicles. Onto focuses on making EV adoption accessible, easy and affordable by offering a subscription service with all-inclusive charging, insurance and mileage to remove any worry or hassle for first time EV users.”

Adds Gill Nowell from EVA England:

“EVA England welcomes all opportunities to help more people make the shift to EVs, which in turn will help to improve our air quality. Onto’s EV subscription service is a great way for people to try an EV, and even swap between different models of EVs, without the upfront cost of an outright purchase or an advance payment on a lease.”

EVA England has recently opened to members. The association – which is a non-profit community interest company – has been set up to offer a voice to both current and prospective electric vehicle drivers in England. It aims to provide up to date, reliable information about EVs and charging, as well as promoting the health and environmental benefits of electric vehicles.

EVA England members have access to a variety of discounted services and products as well as specially organised events. Membership costs £20 a year.