EVA announces partnership with Onto
Following its recent launch, the Electric Vehicle Association (EVA) has announced a partnership with electric vehicle (EV) subscription service Onto.
To mark the partnership, Onto is offering EVA England members a £50 discount on an EV subscription to allow people to try an electric car without any long-term commitment. Onto offers a range of EV makes and models for a variety of budgets.
Using the Onto app drivers can choose from one of several EVs to be delivered including the Renault ZOE, Nissan LEAF, Hyundai IONIQ, BMW i3, Peugeot e-208, DS 3 Crossback e-Tense, Hyundai Kona, Tesla Model 3, Jaguar I-PACE (pictured above) and the Audi e-tron.
Cars are available from £339 per month, including insurance, charging, maintenance, servicing, breakdown cover and 24/7 support. No deposit is required.