Doogee introduces rugged S86 handset for £225

DOOGEE has unveiled its latest affordable Android 10 S86 smartphone with rugged capabilities, a 16MP AI quad camera and 8500mAh battery, all for under £250.

The dual-sim compatible S86 is waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof as well as having high-performance processors and long battery life, claims the manufacturer. It is is available in Flame Red, Fire Orange and Mineral Black from AliExpress globally for $299.99/£225.59.

As with all of DOOGEE’s rugged phones, the S86 boasts a long battery life with the 8500mAh battery providing a standby time of 27 days, calling time of 39 hours and a normal use life of 2-4 days, claims DOOGEE. When the phone does need to be charged, it supports 24W Type-C fast charging.

Featuring a high-performance and extremely compact 12nm Helio P60 Octa-Core processor and a maximum speed of 2.0GHz, the S86 is available with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It runs on the latest Android 10 operating system and works with Bluetooth 5.0.

The S86 phone features a 6.1 inch HD+ waterdrop screen with 720 x 1560 resolution, 282 PPI pixel density and 16.7 million colours for a vibrant and immersive visual experience. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, it can also resist daily drops and scratches easily. In addition, the phone has extremely loudspeakers, claims DOOGEE, and features a Tonearm box and IC SMART power amplifier that can be increased to a maximum power output of 2W and a volume of up to 100dB.

Designed to survive harsh use in manufacturing, agriculture and hazardous and outdoor environments, the ultra- tough phone can survive water, drops, bumps, shocks and even extreme weather conditions, making it a useful option for those who like travelling or going on adventures. Waterproof up to 1.5m deep for 30 mins, drop-proof and dustproof, it is certified IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810G. The S86 also has enhanced touch capabilities for use with gloves and in wet conditions.

Finally, onboard is an AI quad-camera (16MP+8MP+2MP+2MP). This includes a 16MP AI main camera with 80° field of view and F/2.0 aperture. Four high brightness LED flashlights on the back are provided for taking pictures in low light environments.

The DOOGEE S86 is available in Flame Red, Fire Orange and Mineral Black from AliExpress globally for $299.99/£225.59. More information on the DOOGEE website here

