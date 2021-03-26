Candela unveils world’s fastest all-electric passenger ship

While conventional ferries contribute large amounts of CO2 and noxious gases to the atmosphere, the all-electric Candela promises to soar above the waves on foils, quietly and efficiently carrying passengers at speeds up to 30 knots. It is hoped the new 30-passenger ferry P-30 will eventually replace the city’s ageing fleet of 60 diesel boats that serve commuters and visitors to and from the vast, 30 000-island archipelago.

Funded jointly by Stockholm technology boat builder Candela, and the Swedish transport authority, the P-30 travels on computer-controlled hydrofoils which reduce energy consumption by 80 percent compared to the best fast ferries of today. The manufacturer claims the P-30 can also operate in urban waterways at higher speeds than traditional passenger boats because it creates virtually no wake that would otherwise damage nearby vessels or property.

“Today, most of our waterways are unused for mass transit, even though most highways are congested during rush-hour traffic. Opening up urban waterways for high-speed electric transport can revolutionize commuting in cities such as San Francisco, Seoul or Amsterdam – at a very low cost,” says Gustav Hasselskog, the founder and CEO of Candela. “There’s no need to build new infrastructure.”

A recent report by the municipality of Stockholm estimates the overall cost of operating the Candela P-30 will be half the cost of conventional diesel ferries. The P-30 consumes about 3 kWh per nautical mile, which is one tenth of a conventional ship and comparable to the energy consumption of a modern electric-hybrid bus.

Says Candela’s Director of Public Transportation Erik Eklund:

“Our goal is to prove that our electric hydrofoil ferries are much cheaper, more comfortable and a lot more versatile than conventional vessels. It’s not just an alternative to other ships, but a whole new take on of public transportation.”

Read more on the Candela Public Transportation Site: https://candelaspeedboat.com/ p…

Candela P-30 Key Benefits:

World’s first foiling electric passenger ship to be launched in Stockholm in 2022

First electric passenger ship with long-range and high speed

80% more energy efficient than current diesel ferries

50% lower cost of operation

Computer-stabilized hydrofoils prevent seasickness

No wake in city centres

Alleviate auto traffic and congestion at a very low cost

Factfile:

Length: 12 metres

Capacity: 30 passengers

Top speed: 30 knots

Service speed: 20-25 knots

Range: 60+ nautical miles at 20 knots (2 hours run time)

Motor: 2 x 60 kW electric pod drives

Battery: 180 kWh lithium ion