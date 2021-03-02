YourParkingSpace and EVBox partner for pre-bookable charging

Share



Parking provider YourParkingSpace and EV charging company EVBox have partnered to provide pre-bookable EV park and charge points in order to give motorists a charge point when they arrive at their destination.

The partnership follows a trial at the Holiday Inn Express Bicester, operated by Atlas Hotels. YourParkingSpace aims to ensure UK motorists are never more than 20 minutes away from an available charge point, which can be booked and paid for in advance through the YourParkingSpace app.

According to figures from The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, 108,205 battery electric vehicles and 66,877 plug-in hybrids were sold in the UK in 2020 alone, up 185 per cent and 91 per cent respectively on the year before.

Says Harrison Woods, CEO at YourParkingSpace.co.uk:

“Utilising our industry-leading technology YourParkingSpace is turning parking assets into connected mobility hubs. This partnership with EVBox is hugely exciting, enabling us to rapidly scale the deployment of charging stations for electric vehicles, scooters and other emerging micro-mobility services.”

He adds:

“As electric vehicle sales rise rapidly the need for parking with electric vehicle charge points is essential. As a result of this ground-breaking partnership, we’re rolling out 200 charge points across the UK’s largest Holiday Inn Express franchise, Atlas Hotels, alongside a further 3,000 charge points for our comparable clients across the UK over the next 18 months.”

EVBox is one of the world’s leading EV charging station companies, with more than 200,000 charge points installed around the world across 70 countries, spanning domestic, commercial, and rapid public chargers.

Says Jonathan Goose, EVBox Group Regional Director UK & Ireland:

“As eMobility continues to rapidly rise in the UK, the revolutionary partnership between YourParkingSpace and EVBox Group will address the growing demand for accessibility and availability of EV charging ports, while creating a new era of commercial charging in the UK.”

For more information about YourParkingSpace.co.uk visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk, while for EVBox visit https://evbox.com/uk-en/

