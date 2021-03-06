6 Irish streamers to check out on Twitch for St Patrick’s Day

Share



Festivities for this year’s St Patrick’s Day this Wednesday (17 March) may once again be muted, thanks to the pandemic. But popular live streaming service Twitch has plenty to help you celebrate online.

From watching popular streamer JackSepticEye stream Among Us to his 2.5 million followers, or watching DonnaTarte play the latest games, transform to a Drag Queen and even bake some yummy goodies, there are a variety of streams to enjoy this St Paddy’s Day. Here we pick out six of the best.

JackSepticEye (2.5 million followers)

JackSepticEye is a popular streamer who typically plays Among Us and Valorant. In addition to his Twitch channel, he runs his own ethical coffee company – Top of the Mornin’ Coffee – which donates one meal per order through the Feya Foundation to combat world hunger.

Rtgamecrows is one of the biggest Irish creators. He streams variety games and focuses on creating an engaging environment by regularly hosting just chatting sessions.

Dona Tarte (She/They) is an Irish Drag Queen, streamer, and professional baker. On her channel, you can expect gaming, drag transformations, as well as a weekly baking show “Dona Bakes.” Dona is also a member of LGTBQ streamer group Rainbow Collective and hosts a podcast called DragCade about drag and video games.



CallMeKevin (415k followers)

CallMeKevin is a Top 5 variety streamer. He frequently streams Minecraft and GTA V.

Tweak has seen a huge growth this year and has doubled his viewers. Part of his success is due to him being invited to the drops program by the publisher of Escape for Tarkov, his main game.

Tactical_Potato_ is a variety streamer who plays Battlefield 4, Warframe and Warhammer amongst other titles. He is also an avid long distance cyclist. Aside from streaming the latest games, he encourages his community learn and use Gaeilge in chat and lists useful phrases in his bio to welcome new members

