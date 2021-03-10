Share



Whether you want to avoid being hacked (who doesn’t?), or simply want to stream content that’s not available in your region, you need a Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN works by securing traffic between you and the internet. Thanks to a VPN, all of your data is routed through an encrypted virtual tunnel. This disguises your IP address when using the internet, making it invisible to others. It also helps to secure against external attacks. But that’s not all. In this article, we look at 10 benefits of using a VPN.

1. Hide your private information

Websites and apps constantly track your online activity, analyzing the data they collect. A VPN prevents web browsers and others from accessing your connection, helping to keep the information you send and receive anonymous and secure. Some VPNs even offer military-grade 256-bit encryption of your data.

2. Access region-blocked services

Many services such as Netflix restrict their content in certain regions due to copyright reasons. A VPN can help you get around these restrictions by changing your IP address to make a content provider think you’re browsing from another location. However, you should always check the terms of service to find out whether using a VPN is permitted.

3. Avoid censorship

Having a VPN may well be useful when travelling abroad. Some countries restrict or forbid access to certain websites, especially social media platforms. However, by using a VPN you may be able to circumvent these restrictions. Again, you should check whether using a VPN in the country where access to these websites is censored is actually legal.



4. Improve your gaming experience

Contrary to popular opinion, using a Playstation VPN may actually improve your gameplay. While VPNs may slow down internet connection speeds, this is only true when uploading or downloading files. One of the hidden benefits of using a VPN is that ping speeds (latency) can be reduced meaning that your input and in-game reactions will be faster and your gaming experience much smoother.

5. Avoid data throttling

Data throttling occurs when you’ve used a certain amount of your data and, as a result, your internet service provider (ISP) slows down your service. With a VPN, not only will your data be free from the prying eyes of ISPs and others, but you also won’t be subject to a data cap. ISPs often place caps on data to maximize internet speed for some of their customers.

6. Access cheaper goods and services

A VPN may also be able to help you save money. How? Well with a VPN you’re able to switch IP addresses and thereby change your location. For example, using this neat trick it may be possible to shop for cheaper airfare because airlines offer different prices in different states and countries.

7. Enhance your security

Enhanced security is the ultimate reason to use a VPN. With a VPN you can keep things like your IP address, location, passwords and data safe from potential hackers, big tech companies or whoever else might want your private information.

8. Access data remotely

Because a VPN is an actual network, it is possible to access it remotely. This makes it a great resource for companies, in particular, as it allows employees to work from outside the office. No matter where you are, your data and information stay protected as long as you’re using the VPN.

9. Reduce online ads

Some VPNs offer a built-in ad, malware, and tracker blocker. While there are plenty of ad-blocking options out there already for your browsers, it’s a hassle to configure everything the same way between browsers and between devices. With an ad and tracker blocker built into the VPN, you’ll see fewer ads in general, and especially fewer targeted ads.

10. Additional smartphone protection

Most computers have virus scanners, but many mobile connections remain highly vulnerable to hacks. Although having a VPN doesn’t make your mobile device immune from malware, viruses, or hacks, many VPNs provides malware scanners for mobile connections offering an extra layer of protection.

Conclusion

There are many benefits of having a VPN these days. Importantly they provide much greater anonymity on the internet so you don’t have to worry about your private data and passwords being accessed by a hacker or simply by a company looking to target you with individualized ads. They can also help you to access geo-blocked content from streaming services such as Netflix as well as enhance your gaming experience by improving latency.

