1 in 3 Under 34s now considering getting rid of their car

Almost one in seven (14%) UK drivers have considered getting rid of their car because of the pandemic (17% men and 11% women), rising to one in three (35%) under 34s.

According to a new survey of 2,000 UK drivers by InsuretheGap, a provider of Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance, over half (56%) say they do not need a car as much as they did before the pandemic (53% men and 59% women).

Working from home is the reason that 40% of drivers aged 65 years and under say they have less need of a car, rising to 58% of under 34s.

Drivers are also thinking about down-sizing their vehicles, with over a quarter (26%) saying their next car is probably going to be smaller.

However, 73% of drivers say having a car is still a necessity, and avoiding public transport is an important issue for 61% of drivers (59% men and 63% women).

Whilst drivers might not be using their cars as much, almost a third (29%) still wash their car regularly (34% men and 24% women). Under 34s (41%) are the most likely to clean their cars, compared to only 25% of the over 55s.

Says Ben Wooltorton, Chief Operating Officer of InsuretheGap.com:

“Cars sitting idly outside homes has caused many of us to revaluate our car usage with some considering selling their cars or downsizing. However, for the vast majority having a car is still a necessity for their day-to-day life and particularly when we’re being encouraged to avoid public transport.”

The survey of 2,001 drivers (18+) was carried out by Opinium from 5 – 9 February 2021.

