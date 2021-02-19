WhatsApp privacy changes to come into effect May 15

WhatsApp said on Thursday it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update but will allow users to read it at “their own pace” and will also display a banner providing additional information.

In January, the messaging platform informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms.

It sparked a global outcry and sent users to rival apps Telegram and Signal, among others, prompting WhatsApp to delay the new policy launch to May. While the Facebook-owned platform previously said it had been the victim of “misinformation” around the change, it now says it has “reflected” on how it could have explained the changes better.