Watch stunning NASA footage of Perseverance Rover
NASA has just released stunning video of its Perseverance rover landing on Mars – see below. The footage covers the final minutes of last week’s descent, up to the point where the robot’s wheels make contact with the ground.
The sequence shows a whirl of dust and grit being kicked up as the vehicle is lowered by its rocket backpack to the floor of Jezero Crater.
The plutonium-powered rover, which is 10ft long, nine feet wide, seven foot high and weighs 126kg, parachuted down onto the red planet on Thursday evening and has now begun its epic quest to search for signs of ancient life.
