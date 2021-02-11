VW ID.3 Pro offers lower £28K EV price point

Share



Available to order now, the Volkswagen ID.3 Pro offers a lower EV price point than the Pro Performance model, setting you back £28,670 after the £3,000 government grant.

The Pro electric motor option is available across the ID.3’s Life, Business and Family specifications, and offers 145 PS power output compared to the introductory 204 PS Pro Performance version. Despite the different motor output to the Pro Performance models, the range of the ID.3 remains the same, with up to 263 miles available on the ID.3 Life Pro from its 58 kWh (net) battery capacity.

In Pro guise, the ID.3 produces 145 PS and 270 Nm of torque – a 15 Nm advantage over the 1.5-litre, 150 PS TSI unit found in many petrol Volkswagen models. This is delivered, as per the rest of the ID.3 range, via a one-speed gearbox, with the car’s full torque output available from a standstill – a virtue of electric vehicle powertrains. This translates to a 0-62 mph sprint in 9.6 seconds.

In Life specification, the ID.3 Pro starts at £28,670 with a £1,320 step-up to the ID.3 Life Pro Performance. The ID.3 Pro’s charging performance remains unchanged, which means that the same 35-minute recharge to 80% capacity at a 100 kW CCS Direct Current charger is achieved.

Further additions to the ID.3 family will arrive during 2021. These include the smallest Pure model with a 45 kWh battery. Full details and timings of these new variants will be released in due course.

Says Joe Laurence, ID. Family Product Manager at Volkswagen UK:

“Its transmission may be an innovative one-speed unit, but the ID.3 is metaphorically stepping up a gear with the Pro variant, because it provides an alternative to the top-spec Pro Performance model which has been on sale since September. All of the same features and talents are available on the Pro model, albeit with a slightly lower power output.

“Like many other Volkswagen models, the ID.3 range aims to offer plenty of choice for the customer – and that includes powertrain options. And, of course, making ‘The Electric People’s Car’ accessible to an even wider band of the EV-buying public is a direct and welcome result of this.”

Meanwhile, Volkswagen recently launched the ID.4 1ST Edition – the second model in Volkswagen’s e-mobility line-up.

ID.3 Pro, Pro Performance specifications (58 kWh and 145 / 204 PS) Model Price1 0-62 mph Range (WLTP, combined) Energy consumption (WLTP) Life Pro £28,670 9.6 sec 263 miles 4.2 miles/kWh Life Pro Performance £29,990 7.3 sec 263 miles 4.2 miles/kWh Business Pro £32,400 9.6 sec 262 miles 4.2 miles/kWh Business Pro Performance £33,720 7.3 sec 262 miles 4.2 miles/kWh Family Pro £33,330 9.6 sec 260 miles 4.2 miles/kWh Family Pro Performance £34,650 7.3 sec 260 miles 4.2 miles/kWh Style Pro Performance £34,180 7.3 sec 261 miles 4.2 miles/kWh Tech Pro Performance £36,190 7.3 sec 260 miles 4.2 miles/kWh Max Pro Performance £38,220 7.3 sec 258 miles 4.2 miles/kWh ID.3 Pro S specifications (77 kWh and 204 PS) Tour Pro Performance £39,290 7.9 sec 336 miles 4.1 miles/kWh

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...