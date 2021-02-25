Virgin TV adds Sky shows and movies in Ultra High Definition

Share

Virgin TV is adding thousands of hours of Sky TV shows and films in Ultra High Definition (UHD), which it claims boasts four times the clarity of standard HD content.

From today (Thursday 25 February), all Virgin TV customers can add Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema Ultra HD to their current package.

All new customers that sign up to Virgin Media’s Ultimate Oomph package – the premium TV service which comes loaded with all of the top kids, entertainment, sport and movie channels on the Virgin TV 360 set top box – will be able to watch Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema Ultra HD at no extra cost.

With the new service, customers will be able to watch more than 1,300 TV episodes and 250 films in Ultra HD. This includes Sky TV shows such as The Blacklist and Seal Team – pictured above – and Hollywood blockbusters Birds of Prey and Twist. New TV series and films made available by Sky in Ultra HD will also be made available to watch.

All Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema Ultra HD content will be available via a dedicated section in Box Sets and Movies so customers have the flexibility to watch at a time that suits them.

Says David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media:

“Unmissable telly deserves the ultimate in picture quality and Virgin TV customers can now enjoy top TV shows and films from Sky in Ultra HD. Our powerful Virgin TV 360 and V6 set-top boxes allow our customers to watch the widest range of Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range content, all in one place, making us the true home of Ultra HD content.”

The Virgin TV 360 and V6 set-top boxes give customers the ability to watch Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content on popular streaming apps such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. They also allow customers to watch Ultra HD programmes and movies in all rooms in the home – all at the same time.

Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema Ultra HD is available for just £6 per month. For more information, visit https://www.virginmedia.com/shop/tv/ultra-hd

