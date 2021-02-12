Virgin Media boosts free TV offer for half term

Share

Virgin Media is boosting its free TV offer in time for half term – giving all TV customers free access to 22

entertainment, lifestyle and learning-based channels as well as thousands of on-demand episodes.

In addition, Virgin Media has partnered with Tastemade to bring a selection of its premium food and travel shows to its TV platform.

From 15 February until 16 March, all Virgin TV customers in the UK will be given free access to 22 pay TV channels including Discovery HD, Comedy Central HD, E4 HD, Film 4 HD, FOX HD, Kiss, Magic, MTV HD, and National Geographic HD.

In addition, Virgin Media has partnered with Tastemade to bring a selection of its premium food and travel shows to its TV platform. Whether they are looking for money-saving meal plans or want to recreate a holiday at home, customers can tune into a variety of original series on demand, including The Pies That Changed My Life!, Plant-Based Budget Meals, and Travelling for your Tastebuds.

The giveaway builds on an existing offer when Virgin Media announced it was giving TV customers free access to seven kids pay TV channels for the whole of February, including Cartoon Network, Cartoonio, Boomerang, Nickelodeon, NickToons, Nick Jr, and Nick Jr Too. What’s more, Virgin Media’s youngest viewers can access kids app Hopster for free until the end of March.

Says David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media:

“We realise that it can be challenging to find fresh and interesting ways to keep the kids (and ourselves!) entertained, especially during the winter months. That’s why we’ve boosted our free TV offering just in time for half term, giving all of our customers access to a large choice of additional channels and programmes.

“Those looking for inspiration and ideas can also tuck into a selection of food and travel shows from Tastemade, which are now available on-demand, at no extra cost.”

Customers will automatically be able to access the pay-TV channels via their Virgin TV set-top box, with the Tastemade shows available on demand.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...