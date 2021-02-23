Vestel announces smart TVs with built-in Twitch

Share



For fans of the live streaming service, Turkish manufacturer Vestel has announced that its latest smart TVs will come with the Twitch app built-in.

The app has been rolled out to all Vestel-manufactured Smart TV ranges, including those designed for many top brands, such as Hitachi, JVC, Telefunken and Techwood.

With the app, everyone will be able to browse Twitch channels and watch live streams on any Vestel-manufactured Smart TVs that have been produced from June 2018 onwards. Viewers can, claim the manufacturer, look forward to a user-friendly experience, which includes one-click access to the service, thanks to the dedicated Twitch button on the TVs’ remote controls.

The Twitch community will find it easy to navigate the app on their TVs, only having to click on the remote control’s arrow buttons to find content. Those with Twitch accounts will be able to sign in on the TVs, so that they can keep up with the latest live broadcasts from the streamers they follow.

The Smart TVs themselves support and build on the Twitch viewing experience. With screen sizes of up to 58”, 65” and 75”, they are ideal for bringing all the latest on-screen entertainment to life, including live streams of games, such as League of Legends and Fortnite.

Promising a more deeply immersive audio-visual performance, many of the TVs also offer 4K HDR, and additional built-in TV speakers, as well as image processing technologies to refine the picture quality and ensure judder-free action scenes.

“We are extremely proud to be able to launch Twitch on our Smart TVs,” says Barış Altınkaya, Deputy General Manager of Marketing and Product Management, Vestel.

“With this addition to our app line-up, we can connect everyone at home to an endless library of live entertainment that covers everything from games, sports, and travel to cooking and talk shows. Whatever their interests, thanks to this app collaboration, we can offer viewers more of the content they love, whilst also maximising their Twitch viewing experience with cutting-edge, big-screen TVs.”

Sajjad Rehman, Director of Business Development at Twitch adds:

“Twitch is first and foremost a community which comes together to experience live entertainment, based on their passions and fuelled by interactivity. And there is no more important community than a family.

“Bringing Twitch into the living room through the Vestel TV’s will make it even easier for even more communities to come together for those never to be repeated moments which take on Twitch every second.”

