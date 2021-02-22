Uswitch Awards – giffgaff voted network of the year

Share



Smaller providers dominated the mobile phone categories of the 2021 Uswitch Awards, with giffgaff scooping Network of the Year, Asda Mobile taking the Best Network for Customer Service and Smarty lifting the Best Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) Network award.

The awards, which recognise excellence in the mobile sector, were voted for by more than 17,000 consumers as well as a judging panel of experts in the fields of technology, consumer affairs and personal finance.

The pandemic caused many providers to reduce the number of staff dealing with customer service enquiries at call centres, making Asda Mobile’s award for Best Network for Customer Service all the more impressive. Another smaller provider, Lebara, was named Best Value SIM Only.

Apple beat Samsung to be named as Manufacturer of the Year and also scooped Handset of the Year for the iPhone 12 Pro Max — the top-of-the-line model in the company’s first series of 5G-capable devices.

Samsung was honoured with the Telecoms Innovation Award for the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, its folding phone with a tablet-like 7.6-inch screen that improved upon its predecessor.

Mobile network Three took top spot for Most Popular Mobile Network, as well as claiming the Best Network for Data, and also came out on top for roaming.

Meanwhile, O2’s reliable reception across the country helped it win the Best Network Coverage award.

In what has been a financially difficult year for many customers, Sky Mobile won the award for Best Value Pay Monthly as well as Best Pay Monthly Network.

Three scored the Best SIM Only Network and EE scooped Fastest Mobile Network. Meanwhile, Apple was named High Street Retailer of the Year.

Says Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com:

“Over the last year we’ve relied more than ever on our mobile phones for work, entertainment and to keep in touch with our loved ones.

“giffgaff has won a place in consumers’ hearts with its no-nonsense business model, and it fully deserves its Network of the Year award.

“Once again Apple has taken home the Handset of the Year award, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max showing off a quality camera, stylish design and 5G for the first time.

“The absence of one provider sweeping the board at our awards this year shows how competitive the UK mobile market is, and also demonstrates what each network has to offer in the various categories.”

2021 Mobile Award Winners and Runners-up

MOBILE Winner Runner-up Best Network Coverage O2 EE Best Network for Customer Service Asda Mobile Sky Mobile Best Network for Data Three Smarty Best Network for Roaming (judges’ award) Three EE Fastest Mobile Network – Based on analysis derived from Opensignal* EE Vodafone Best Pay Monthly Network Sky Mobile Tesco Mobile Best PAYG Network Smarty Lebara Best Retailer for Customer Service John Lewis Apple Best SIM Only Network Three O2 Best Value Pay Monthly Sky Mobile Tesco Mobile Best Value SIM Only Lebara Smarty High Street Retailer of the Year Apple John Lewis Manufacturer of the Year Apple Samsung Handset of the Year (judges’ award) iPhone 12 Pro Max Samsung S20 FE 5G Mobile Reseller of the Year A1 Comms Mobile Phones Direct Network of the Year giffgaff Tesco Mobile Online Retailer of the Year (judges’ award) Amazon AO.com Most Popular Mobile Network Three O2

Source: Uswitch.com

COMMS JOINT AWARDS Winner Runner-up Telecoms Innovation Award Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Vodafone Standalone 5G

Source: Uswitch.com

