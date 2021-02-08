Share

With tickets for Goodwood’s Festival of Speed now on sale, we asked YesAuto Editor Nick Francis to share his Top 6 Performance Cars for 2021…



Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm: Summer Launch

We are a nation that love performance saloons, so these special editions of Alfa’s hotter-than-the sun saloon, the Giulia Quadrifoglio, should be popular. If you can buy one that is, because only 500 will be made across both variants. While the same 2.9-litre twin turbocharged V6 engine will be retained from the Quadrifoglio, these special editions are lighter and feature more aero.



Audi RS3: Autumn Launch

Testing on the 2021 Audi RS3 – the most potent version of the A3 hatchback – is well and truly underway as these spy shots prove. Audi is tight-lipped on details, but the new car should keep the signature 2.3-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine and we can expect power to be tweaked to well over 400bhp to keep it fighting against the Mercedes-AMG A 45.



Lotus Type 131: summer launch

The first completely new full production sportscar from Lotus in more than ten years, Lotus itself is already billing the Type 131 as “the most accomplished Lotus we have ever built.” For those wondering if Geely’s ownership has seen the tradition for names beginning with ‘E’ abandoned, don’t worry: Type 131 is just a placeholder. Little is known so far about the specifics of the car, but it is expected it will cost around the same as a Porsche 911.



Hyundai i20N: Spring Launch

Following on from the plaudits and sales success of the 130N hot hatch, Hyundai is about to deliver the i20N – a smaller performance hatch which will go head-to-head against cars like the Ford Fiesta ST. It will boast 201bhp and cost around £22,000, which makes it ideal for those who want something with motorsport pedigree but don’t have a fortune to spend.

Mercedes-AMG One: TBA

We’ve been waiting a long time for this one, it was first announced in 2017, but the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar should – should – finally arrive this year. Effectively a F1 car for the road, it uses a fettled version of the same boosted-to-buggery 1.6-litre V6 engine found in the Mercedes F1 car, and it is being tested by none other than Lewis Hamilton himself. Who else?



Porsche 911 GT3: Spring Launch

The launch of the 992 generation of the track-ready but road going Porsche 911 GT3 is nearly upon us, and it sounds as delicious as ever. Using a modified version of the naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre flat six found in the 911 Speedster it will produce 503bhp and rev to a giddy 9,000rpm. That’s a little more powerful than the last generation, and it’s not grown in weight whatsoever. And apparently, downforce has been increased by 50%. Track day anyone?

For those in need of speed, a huge range of new and used cars are available on YesAuto, with new deals added every day. If you are interested more information about this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, July 8th to July 11th go to: https://www.goodwood.com/grr/event-coverage/festival-of-speed/2020/12/the-2021-goodwood-festival-of-speed-revival-and-78mm-dates-announced/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...