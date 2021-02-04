TikTok now available on your TV screen

Share



TikTok has today (February 4th, 2021) announced a new app on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, bringing TikTok’s trending content into the home of people across the UK, France and Germany.

Building on the Samsung TV partnership announced in December, the new app follows a similar approach and is specially designed for a home-viewing experience.

Using their TVs, viewers can watch content from TikTok’s ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds, as well as the most liked and viewed content on the platform. This covers everything from gaming and comedy to food and animals. People can also view #LearnOnTikTok videos so they can get the latest cooking hacks, fitness tips, and fun facts that TikTok has to offer.



Says Rich Waterworth, General Manager, TikTok UK:

“We’re excited to bring the creativity and joy of TikTok to Google TV and other Android TV OS devices across Europe. The TikTok on TV experience will be a new way for people to come together and enjoy videos from some of our most popular content categories on the big screen.

“Whether it’s learning a new skill or just having some fun together watching what you love, now more than ever, I feel this is a brilliant way for people to be able to enjoy their favourite TikTok content together at home.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...