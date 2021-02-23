TikTok and Shopify launch partnership to help UK businesses

Share



TikTok and Shopify have today announced a partnership in the UK, helping Shopify merchants create and run ad campaigns through TikTok’s social media platform.

In the past year, Shopify has seen high growth in the UK market with the number of new store creations on Shopify increasing 116% vs. 2019, it claims. Some of the UK’s fastest-growing brands use Shopify’s all-in-one commerce platform to sell online, from high-growth companies such as Gymshark, All Birds and Lounge, as well as the next generation of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Through the partnership, Shopify merchants of all sizes will be able to access core functions of the TikTok For Business Ads Manager, comprising tools to create and manage ads on the platform, without leaving the Shopify dashboard.

According to Kantar , 67% of TikTok’s audience is aged 25 and over, and 83% of those browsing TikTok say that seeing trending content has inspired them to make a purchase. The partnership will help merchants stay ahead of trends by making it easier for them to tap into the creativity of the TikTok community, be discovered, and optimize their marketing campaigns, claims the social media company.

It also helps to build on TikTok’s commitment to support SMBs following the launch of the TikTok SMB Hub last year, a new platform that provides advice to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) attract new customers and retain existing ones in their key markets.

Says Shimona Mehta, Managing Director, Shopify EMEA:

“The past year has been one of immense change for retailers, who have had to be agile in a rapidly evolving retail landscape. Today, the way that entrepreneurs start, run, and grow businesses has permanently altered, as has how consumers shop.

“Brands are having to compete like never before to get the attention of buyers. The goal is for businesses to make it easier for buyers to discover their brands. With this new TikTok partnership, Shopify merchants in the UK can connect with new customers in a way that can help them build their brand, drive sales and create engaged communities”.

Adds Lisa Friedrich, Head of SMB, TikTok Europe:

“The businesses thriving today are continuing to innovate in order to find the best ways to engage with customers. As the home of joyful creativity, and with a hugely diverse audience, we are very excited about how this new partnership will be able to help brands in that quest.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen such resilience from founders and entrepreneurs across Europe, including the UK, who have brought energy, creativity and new ideas. They will be at the heart of future economic growth. This partnership will hopefully be a game-changer for Shopify merchants in the UK, helping them quickly, effectively and accurately reach target audiences online, and convert that into spend.”

Highlights of the Shopify dashboard include the following:

“1-click” pixel: Shopify merchants can install or connect their TikTok Pixel, a small piece of code that businesses can place on their website to find new customers, optimise campaigns and measure ad performance, with a click of a button, making it quicker and easier to track conversions.

Shopify merchants can install or connect their TikTok Pixel, a small piece of code that businesses can place on their website to find new customers, optimise campaigns and measure ad performance, with a click of a button, making it quicker and easier to track conversions. A One-Stop-Shop for TikTok Campaigns: Merchants can create campaigns, target audiences and track performance in one place.

Merchants can create campaigns, target audiences and track performance in one place. Creative Made Simple: Everyone has a story to tell on TikTok, and the TikTok channel enables Shopify merchants to create native, shareable ads that resonate with the community. TikTok’s intuitive creative tools help turn merchants’ products into high-quality TikToks in minutes.

Everyone has a story to tell on TikTok, and the TikTok channel enables Shopify merchants to create native, shareable ads that resonate with the community. TikTok’s intuitive creative tools help turn merchants’ products into high-quality TikToks in minutes. NEW Advanced Matching: This new feature lets Shopify merchants more effectively retarget audiences to better match TikTok ads with website conversions, and enrich audiences for retargeting.

This new feature lets Shopify merchants more effectively retarget audiences to better match TikTok ads with website conversions, and enrich audiences for retargeting. Free Ad Credit: Shopify Merchants on the Trial and Basic programmes will get $100/£74/€82 in ad credit after they’ve registered and connected a new TikTok For Business account to Shopify and spent $25/£18/€20 within two weeks.

To learn more, visit the TikTok For Business Help Centre

