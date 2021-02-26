Three types of betting bonuses that you won’t find on many gambling sites

Share



Due to the rapid growth of the iGaming industry, bettors can avail themselves of various sports and casino bonuses. This is one of the easiest ways for a gambling operator to attract new customers. That’s why almost every betting site has a lucrative welcome promo that provides loads of bonus funds.

Besides the common offers that you will find on most sites, there are certain types of promos that are only available in a handful of places. Needless to say, this makes them attractive, especially for those who already have a lot of betting experience.

In this article, we’d like to share three types of offers that most of you will probably like to try out. Sadly, you won’t find them on many gambling sites.

1. No deposit bonuses

Those of you who try out the 1xbit bonus code will see that one of the biggest betting sites in the world offers incredible promotions. Although most of these offers are fantastic, there isn’t any no deposit bonus.

The no deposit bonus is something that people can get without the need to add money into their account. In other words, this is a free promotion, which explains why so many bettors are interested in it.

Although it is a huge hit, only a few betting websites included it in its portfolio. Most of them have not yet figured a way to implement it, but this is prone to change in the future.

2. VIP Program

The second type of reward that you won’t find on many sites is a VIP program. This offer is different from most other promotions because instead of using it once, you can take advantage of the benefits it has to offer multiple times.

Loyalty programs are more common among online casinos than sportsbooks. If you decide that you want to become a part of this exclusive group of players, you will most likely have to deposit a lot of money until you have enough loyalty points. Needless to say, there could be other conditions that you have to comply with, so make sure you check the T&C of the VIP club.

Besides fame, this offer usually provides some of the best rewards in the betting industry. Customers can avail themselves of free spins, cashback, deposit bonuses, special events, and more.

3. Birthday promos

The last type of offer that you may find on some gambling operators is the so-called birthday reward. As its name suggests, this is something that you can get on your birthday, which makes it unique.

Some of the online casinos and sportsbooks with a birthday bonus will give either bonus funds or free spins. However, there are some places where you could even get a no deposit bonus.

Don’t forget that most betting websites that have this promotion will require you to verify your account first. This is expected because the operator won’t be able to verify your date of birth unless you provide proof.

