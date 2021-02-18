Tesla’s UK sales rose 90% in 2019, Companies House figures show

Tesla’s UK sales soared by almost 90pc in 2019 while profits more than doubled as more Britons opted to buy its high-end electric vehicles, reports The Telegraph.

Elon Musk’s company posted revenues of £589m for 2019, up 88pc on the previous year, according to accounts filed with Companies House. Profit after tax during this period increased to £5.18m, up 126pc, while corporation tax paid rose to £2.57m from £1.79m.

Tesla Motors Limited, the UK subsidiary of the car giant, increased its headcount by 43 to 556 people. Staff costs for the year topped £31.76m with around £22.62m paid out in salaries. No dividend was paid through the year.