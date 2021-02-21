Tech Digest daily round up: NurseryCam system breached

Share



A webcam system that lets parents watch their children while at nursery school has written to families to tell them of a data breach. NurseryCam said it did not believe the incident had involved any youngsters or staff being watched without their permission but had shut down its server as a precautionary measure. The Guildford-based company, which is used by about 40 nurseries across the UK said it notified the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) A webcam system that lets parents drop in and watch their children while at nursery school has written to families to tell them of a data breach.of the breach. See story here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-56141093

A British company backed by tennis star Andy Murray which builds digital collection boxes will expand beyond the UK after raising £9m from investors. GoodBox, which has more than 5,000 devices that accept contactless donations nationwide at places like museums and churches, is “looking closely” at the US market. The company charges charities fees that start from £25 a month to process payments through the boxes. See story here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2021/02/21/andy-murray-backed-digital-donation-firm-goodbox-raises-9m/

The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe more than tripled in 2020 to 11.4% (from less than 3.6% in 2019). There are two reasons for that – unprecedented increase of plug-in car sales, and decrease of conventional ICE car sales. The 5 top countries are: Norway – 74.8%, Iceland – 45.0%, Sweden – 32.2%, Netherlands – 24.9% and Finland – 18.1%. See story here: https://insideevs.com/news/489169/european-countries-plugin-market-share-q1q4-2020/

A sexual predator who followed his victim off a bus and assaulted her has been jailed for life after police used CCTV and facial recognition software to catch him. Craig Walters, 39, was arrested within 48 hours of the attack in November 2019 after South Wales Police were able to analyse CCTV on the bus and match the image of the suspect to Walters using Retrospective Facial Recognition technology. See story here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news/video-2360028/Video-Facial-recognition-Welsh-bus-CCTV-identifies-sex-attacker.html

Facebook has deleted the main page of the Myanmar military under its standards prohibiting the incitement of violence, the company said, a day after two protesters were killed when police opened fire at a demonstration against the Feb 1 coup. “In line with our global policies, we’ve removed the Tatmadaw True News Information Team Page from Facebook for repeated violations of our Community Standards prohibiting incitement of violence and coordinating harm,” a Facebook representative said in a statement. Reuters has the full story here.

New Samsung tablets are coming, and they’re sure to be of interest to anyone after a budget Android slate, claims Tech Radar. A new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are getting an official unveiling in June. According to WalkingCat on Twitter, usually a reliable source of information, claims Tech Radar, the S7 Lite will have a screen size of 12.4 inches and the A7 Lite will have a screen size of 8.7 inches. See story here: https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/samsung-galaxy-tab-s7-lite-and-a7-lite-tipped-for-a-june-launch