Tech Digest daily round up: Apple is top selling smartphone seller again

Apple has unseated Samsung as the world’s biggest smartphone seller for the first time since 2016. The US company’s launch of its 5G enabled iPhone 12 has pushed Apple to the top of the global smartphone ranking for the first time in five years. Apple sold almost 80 million phones in the last three months of 2020 according to the research firm Gartner. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2021/02/22/bitcoin-extends-two-month-rally-surpass-58000-live-updates/

Huawei has announced the Mate X2, the successor to its first, foldable device, the Mate X. The new phone has received a radical redesign with a large screen that unfolds from the inside of the device rather than around the outside. For using the phone while folded, the Huawei Mate X2 has a second screen on its outside, similar to Samsung’s approach with the Galaxy Fold series. See full story here: https://www.theverge.com/2021/2/22/22294983/huawei-mate-x2-fold-specs-price

WhatsApp users who do not accept its updated terms and conditions by the 15 May deadline will be unable to receive or send messages until they do so. Their account will be listed as “inactive”. And inactive accounts can be deleted after 120 days. Calls and notifications will still function for “a short while” but, TechCrunch reported, probably only a “few weeks”. See story here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-56154543