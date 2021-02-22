Tech Digest daily round up: Apple is top selling smartphone seller again
Apple has unseated Samsung as the world’s biggest smartphone seller for the first time since 2016. The US company’s launch of its 5G enabled iPhone 12 has pushed Apple to the top of the global smartphone ranking for the first time in five years. Apple sold almost 80 million phones in the last three months of 2020 according to the research firm Gartner. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2021/02/22/bitcoin-extends-two-month-rally-surpass-58000-live-updates/
Huawei has announced the Mate X2, the successor to its first, foldable device, the Mate X. The new phone has received a radical redesign with a large screen that unfolds from the inside of the device rather than around the outside. For using the phone while folded, the Huawei Mate X2 has a second screen on its outside, similar to Samsung’s approach with the Galaxy Fold series. See full story here: https://www.theverge.com/2021/2/22/22294983/huawei-mate-x2-fold-specs-price
WhatsApp users who do not accept its updated terms and conditions by the 15 May deadline will be unable to receive or send messages until they do so. Their account will be listed as “inactive”. And inactive accounts can be deleted after 120 days. Calls and notifications will still function for “a short while” but, TechCrunch reported, probably only a “few weeks”. See story here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-56154543
Microsoft is working on a new text prediction feature for Word that should help users compose documents more quickly and with greater ease. Similar to the one found in Gmail, it is designed to anticipate what the user intends to write next and save them the effort of typing it out in full. Once the update has been deployed, Word will begin to generate text predictions in real-time as the user types. These predictions will be greyed out until either typed over, approved using the TAB key or rejected using ESC. See story here: https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/this-new-microsoft-word-feature-is-bound-to-be-a-hit-especially-with-slow-typists
Security researchers have spotted a new malware operation targeting Mac devices that has silently infected almost 30,000 systems. Named Silver Sparrow, the malware was discovered by security researchers from Red Canary and analyzed together with researchers from Malwarebytes and VMWare Carbon Black. Currently, it’s unclear if Silver Sparrow was hidden inside malicious ads, pirated apps, or fake Flash updaters – the classic distribution vector for most Mac malware strains these days. See story here: https://www.zdnet.com/article/30000-macs-infected-with-new-silver-sparrow-malware/
Fifa is “very satisfied” with the use of Video Assistant Referees (VAR). The technology’s two-year experimental phase ended last July, meaning the world football governing body took over control of VAR from the International Football Association Board (Ifab), the game’s law-making body. Next week Fifa will present an update on the use of VAR at Ifab’s annual general meeting, with no law changes expected to be announced. See here: https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/fifa-very-satisfied-var-global-update-technology-b920689.html